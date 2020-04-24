Dominican Republic to spray residents with drinking water around failure to notice social distancing

Authorities in one particular of the metropolitan areas in the Caribbean island nation of the Dominican Republic have opted to undertake an unconventional way of making certain its citizens adhere to the social distancing procedures.

According to The Guardian, the mayor of Santiago, which is the second greatest metropolis in the nation, deployed two hearth vehicles fixed with h2o hoses and loudspeakers to patrol the streets on Tuesday and ordered the fire crew to hose down citizens who are not 2 metres (6 feet) away from each other.

In a video that has been shared on social media, one of the fireplace trucks can be viewed little by little driving by way of the streets and issuing out the directive and repercussions for failure to adhere via its speakers.

“Attention. Warning. If you don’t remain two metres apart they will start to shoot h2o to individual you,” the fire truck announces, with a crew member mounted on leading its tank with a hose.

“Respect distancing. This is your final warning. They are prepared to soak you!”

#22Abr Desde este martes la Alcaldía de Santiago, en el norte de República Dominicana, comenzó la iniciativa para evitar aglomeraciones en la vía pública durante la cuarentena, bajo la amenaza de recibir un baño de agua por parte de los bomberos. Video cortesía: @SueroIndhira pic.twitter.com/vCG49oI2RD

— TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) April 22, 2020

The Caribbean nation at the moment has in excess of 5,000 recorded COVID-19 scenarios with about 260 fatalities and about 670 recoveries. The mayor, Abel Martinez, reported he hopes the new directive will deter inhabitants from flouting the social distancing advice.

“Without spilling a one fall of water, the [physical distancing] started,” he shared on Twitter. “This is the kind way we have long gone about to ask the populace to abide by the evaluate. This can make [people] voluntarily comply with this necessary and critical measure.”

As steps to mitigate the unfold of coronavirus, the Dominican federal government, in March, declared a 5pm to 6am curfew and also ordered the closure of non-crucial firms until April 30. A national State of Crisis that is also ending on the exact same date was also announced.

Regardless of the nationwide lockdown, authorities have arrested around 45,000 Dominicans for failing to comply with the directive of staying at household and only stepping out when necessary, The Day-to-day Mail reports. In excess of 1,000 people have also obtained fines and more than 5,000 have been requested to do group service.