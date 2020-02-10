Dominick Reyes makes great demands after the UFC 247 fight with Jon Jones when Dana White points to a rematch

Dominick Reyes felt he had defeated Jon Jones at UFC 247 and said he “made the light heavyweight champion look like a man.”

Jones defended his £ 205 title and received the unanimous decision with some people who questioned the judges’ rating.

Dominic Reyes lost to Jon Jones by unanimous decision

Reyes was given his first career loss and was not happy with the result.

He said to ESPN: “I know I won this fight. I made Jon Jones look like a man. I brought the fight to him.

“I feel like the people’s champion.

“I shook the world even though I didn’t win in the judges’ eyes.”

Jones won 26-1 and beat the record for most UFC title defenses. He will likely have to fight Reyes again in the near future.

In his press conference after UFC 247, Dana White said: “Do I think he deserved the rematch? Sure he does.

“But we’ll see what happens … Here’s the other thing. Say what you want about Jon Jones – Jon Jones wins fights. It’s not like this landslide.

“I heard that all night.” Jon Jones won the fight, it was a tie, Reyes won the fight. “

“It all depends on how you judge a fight and it doesn’t matter – we are not judges. One thing I know – these two guys are tough, man. The shots that these two guys fired on tonight Body, legs and head. Phenomenal fight between two phenomenal athletes. Say what you want from Jon Jones – Jon Jones wins fights. “