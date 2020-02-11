Dominick Reyes was so impressed by Jon Jones that after the controversial UFC 247 victory, he said: “Our rematch will be epic.”

Jon Jones admitted that he was shocked by Dominick Reyes’ performance in her light heavyweight title fight and spoke about the prospect of an exciting rematch game.

This is what the challenger himself said, who brought Jones to the top at UFC 247 in Houston over five penalties.

“Bones” defeated Reyes by unanimously deciding to confirm his position as the best player in the world at £ 205, although even the most passionate MMA critic is confused by the way a judge (Joe Solis) scored 49-46 points ,

Jon Jones has faced Dominick Reyes more punishment than he could have foreseen

Born in California, he entered the fight as an outsider, but prevailed against the champion in the first two rounds before he died off as the competition progressed.

However, when Reyes speaks to Ariel Helwani on the MMA show, he insists that the 32-year-old was impressed by the now 12-1 fighter, who is already demanding an immediate rematch.

“He said I shocked him,” said Reyes. “He didn’t really expect that from me.

“And he thanked me for making him a better martial artist. He said, “Our rematch will be epic.”

Jones extended his winning streak in the UFC to 18, became the front runner in UFC title wins (14) and reached Demetrious Johnson’s record of 11 defending titles.

However, if he wants to outperform “Mighty Mouse”, Reyes will have to face the indomitable Jones a second time, as fans don’t allow him to face another challenger.

“Yes, the judges suck,” said Reyes. “But the fans know who won.

“I currently consider myself a national champion. … The fans argue that fights are taking place.

How a judge scored the fight between 49 and 46 was confusing even for the most loyal Jones fan

“You talk about politics and the like, but it really depends on what the fans want.

“Fans buy the fights.”