Dominique Wilkins respects an old (and bitten) Celtic enemy Danny Ainge

At first it is important to understand that Dominique Wilkins is not particularly inclined to say positive things about Danny Ainge. On the contrary actually.

When Tree Rollins bit Ainge in their legendary fight 37 years ago (oh, Lord, we’re getting old), Wilkins was completely on the side of his Hawk teammate. He wanted Tree to dine a little longer.

“Hell, yes, bite him twice more,” Wilkins said laughing.

That makes it a bit absurd to praise “Nique Ainge for the work he has done to rebuild the Celtics immediately after the end of the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett era and the failed residence of Kyrie Irving.

He even went so far as to defend his disdain for Danny on the day of the fight and in general.

“That’s just the way it was,” Wilkins said of hostility to his opponents in the days before AAU ball created the current buddy system. ‘Do you know what we were? We were ultimate competitors. I mean, we wanted to kill each other. It was like that. It was nice to be part of it.

“It’s funny, because Bird and I have talked about this a few times. Now that we don’t compete, we laugh and laugh about it. And it’s great when I can talk to people like that, talk about the way we used to play . That’s priceless. You can’t buy that. “

And now, as the Hawks vice president of basketball and special adviser to the CEO, “Nique knows that you can’t just buy a deep play-off run. Even if you can seduce top-class-free agents, you must have maneuvered the cap space to sign them. More important is the preparation of the right players and making smart transactions.

“They’ve done well. Boston and Danny have done it the right way,” said Wilkins, who also works as a color commentator on Hawks TV broadcasts. “You have to be lucky too, but you have to have great basketball people who understand what to do, and they seem to have put it together time and time again.

“I have a lot of respect for Danny. He was always good to me and always spoke to me as a player.

“But yes, we loved hating him back when we played, because he was under your skin all the time. But everyone needs a man like him. Every team needs someone like him. I hated him as a player, but I would love him as a teammate because of what he brought. “

Asked if the current Celtics might have a player who meets that description, Wilkins nodded hard.

“Yes, they do,” he said. “Marcus Smart. Guys who play against Marcus Smart probably hate him, but you would like him on your team. We had a man or two with whom I played. We had guys under your skin like Cliff Levingston and Antoine Carr. They didn’t care about anything except doing the work. They always took one for the team. John Battle was also that guy, a tough guy who crawls under your skin. “

And although he can greet the head of the Celtics basketball operations warmly when Wilkins looks up at the Boston standings, Ainge is still under his competitive skin.

Ball benefits

Although there is no doubt that Anthony Davis received the gift of a much better postseason outlook with his trade to the Lakers, it has gone a bit under the radar that the Lonzo Ball deal has benefited enormously.

The life of the point guard was changed by his old man into a side issue, but when he comes from Los Angeles, he just seems to have become a basketball player again. And a very good one that gets better.

In the eight games on the way to the weekend, Ball had an average of 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the pelicans.

He may still be fond of L.A., but at least there is strong evidence that leaving the city (and what the Laker drama has been in the last two years) has helped his game.

“I don’t know”, said coach Alvin Gentry from New Orleans. “You know, I’d like to answer that, but I wasn’t there, so I wasn’t behind the scenes. I don’t know everything that happened there, so it’s hard for me to give an opinion if he’s better off Los Angeles. I do not know.

“My whole thing is that I think Zo is a very, very good player, and I think he’s in a good place. And that’s the only thing that matters to me. I think he’s in a good place Physically I think he is really healthy now. His teammates really like him, and he loves his teammates, and I think you should have that. “

Celtics timeline

Monday vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 PM – Celtic fans get their only home chance of the season to gamble on Anthony Davis because they don’t want to come to Boston and on LeBron James because they are LeBron James. (Technically, this is their only REGULAR seasonal chance; they would like to have another chance to practice their lungs in the NBA Finals, long shot though that may be.) The Lakers have been anything but the beast that would indicate a Davis-James union , and a good part of that is because the pieces around them have worked well enough. Hope freaks still drool over the possibility of a Lakers-Clippers series without load management, but Celtics freaks just hope their team can get their game together and dazzle the Lake Show here.

Wednesday vs. Memphis, 7:30 PM – There are two goals at stake for the Celtics franchise in this one. The Cs not only want the benefits associated with adding their victory total, but a win will also delay the emergence of the semi-surprising Grizzlies and possibly improve the first-round draw choice they will receive from Memphis. It is protected for the first six places this season, but the Grizz plays so well (six consecutive wins in the weekend) that it seems quite possible that the choice will come from the lottery and in the middle of the round. But forget all those machinations for one night and just enjoy the sparkle of rookie Ja Morant in his only tour stop in Boston in 2019-20.

Friday at Orlando, 7 p.m. – The Magic has had to deal with some injury issues, but they have moved themselves to the .500 series and to the eastern playoff photo – and that victory over the Lakers last Wednesday is a big spring in their cap. It is also heart-warming to see how Markelle Fultz finds his game. The Celts are embarking on a road trip with three games and they must be ready for the size of Nikola Vucevic and for what Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier can do in the transition phase.