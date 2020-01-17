Dominos workers sentenced to death for stabbing the 21-year-old boss; The victim’s family sued the pizza chain

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KTLA) – A man who fatally stabbed his superior in the back in a Southern California pizza restaurant almost two years ago was sentenced to 26 years in state prison this week.

Rafael Sanchez of Baldwin Park, who was 32 years old at the time of the attack, sneaked up behind his boss, 21-year-old Daniel Anthony Sanchez, and stabbed him in the neck and back.

The stab wound occurred immediately after the defendant was ordered to “do his job,” the Los Angeles District Attorney said Thursday.

The attack occurred on March 10, 2018, at a Domino’s Pizza on the 1000 block of Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente, sheriff officials said.

The victim, who was not related to the accused, was a student at Mount San Antonio College and hoped to be a high school English teacher, as announced at his hearing on Wednesday.

His mother sobbed during her testimony.

“I knew I would lose Daniel,” she said in court. “He was just too perfect.”

His mother and others who spoke at the sentencing were wearing matching T-shirts that read “Justice for Daniel our hero”.

After the conviction, the victim’s family announced that they had just filed a lawsuit against Domino’s Pizza and the franchise owner, M. Lehmann Enterprises.

The lawsuit alleges that Rafael Sanchez had problems working at another domino location and, as a result, was transferred to the location in La Puente where the attack occurred, said family lawyer Michael Carrillo.

“All of this could have been avoided if Dominos Pizza, the superiors and the managers had done their job and got rid of this murderer, this violent man,” said Carrillo.

The complaint states that both the managing director and the CEO of the franchise knew that the accused had previously been convicted twice for driving under influence and for being drunk in public.

The complaint also states that Rafael Sanchez sexually harassed an employee who reported an incident, but was never reprimanded or disciplined.

A jury found Rafael Sanchez guilty of first-degree murder on November 19 and considered it right that he had used a knife to kill his superior.