[don-airey-pulls-out-of-prognosis]

Don Airey has announced that he is had to pull out of this year’s Prognosis Pageant in Eindhoven in March. An announcement on the pageant internet site cited “unforeseen situations” that experienced pressured Airey to cancel his planned March tour dates in which he was going to be taking part in a specific Colosseum II dwell set.

“Because of to unexpected situation, Don Airey & Close friends have been forced to postpone the Colosseum II Remembered exhibits scheduled in March 2020. The final decision to postpone these demonstrates has been a extremely difficult just one and one thing that Don Airey & Good friends would always check out to keep away from. We really significantly appear ahead to looking at you all shortly for the rescheduled dates.

Thank you for all your loyalty and support.

Don Airey & Buddies x”

The organisers have informed Prog that a alternative act is presently being sourced.

This year Prognosis attributes a stellar line-up showcasing Anathema, Katatonia, Sons Of Apollo, Enslaved, Bruce Soord, Focus, The Intense And The Dead, Dilemma and extra. This year’s celebration will just take location on March 21 and 22 at the Effenaar Venue in Eindhoven.

Tickets for the function price tag ¢89 and are accessible from the party web page.