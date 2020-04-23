Don Campbell invented blocking, a style that eventually pervaded hip-hop dance, because he had a hard time making the robot.

He practiced it with friends in his college cafeteria in 1970 when he forgot the next step. He closed his joint and froze for a moment, dramatically accentuating the dance and captivating his spectators.

This movement turned to rock that kept the house in Campbellocking, later shortening it to block, a dance form that presaged popping, b-boying and other styles often collected under the hip-hop label.

Campbell went on to form a troupe, Lockers, performing in support of artists such as Sammy Davis Jr. and Parliament-Funkadelic, as well as on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” “Carol Burnett’s Show” and “Saturday Night Show.” live “. . “Movements like the ones he pioneered have since appeared in dance routines by Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson,‘ NSync, the Backstreet Men and many others.

Campbell died March 30 at his home in Santa Clarita, California. He was 69.

His son Dennis Danehy, a dance teacher, stage and blocking expert in his own right, said the cause was cardiac arrest.

Campbell didn’t go straight from the cafeteria to the stage center; she spent 1970 and much of 1971 honing her technique at nightclubs and nightclubs in Southern California, clothing in colorful attire that helped her stand out from the crowd. Night after night, he developed a flair that wowed spectators, dominated dance competitions and in time attracted a group of talented dancers who adopted his style.

Blocking, based on several central movements including Campbell’s signature blocking of his joints, is a personal expression and movement that can vary from dancer to dancer. Campbell’s style involves interacting with the audience by stylizing keystrokes, shows and tricks with his hat; complicated and rapid fraud, sinuous upper body movement; and acrobatics, such as knee drops and dangerous swan dives, seemingly effortless.

One of the dancers who joined Campbell was Fred Berry, who told Los Angeles Times Magazine in 1995 that Campbell took him to every dance competition in Los Angeles, but eventually “they would just give him money because no who would dance against it. ”

“Don taught me how to use the light, to dance in front of the judges, to slap the floor like you’re trying to break the wood, show it …” Berry said. “Once you did that, you couldn’t help but win.”

In 1971 Campbell appeared for the first time on “Soul Train Trains”, shortly after the show moved to Los Angeles from Chicago. She danced with Damita Jo Freeman, and stole the show.

Campbell became a regular “Soul Train”, more dancers took to blocking, and the style became an audience favorite. In 1972, Campbell recorded a single funk, Campbell Lock, as Don (Soul Train) Campbell, to capitalize on his growing recognition. The song achieved some popularity in the boxes, and Campbell toured to support it, but it didn’t get radio played.

Dancing came to pursue Campbell full-time, and his parents asked him to leave home because he didn’t have a paid job. He was homeless for a while, and often sneaked into a movie theater to sleep.

Campbell had hoped to make his life two blocked, but that desire cost him “train tracks.” Berry said the lockers were effectively banned from the show after being asked to be paid.

Campbell didn’t have a next step in mind, but Toni Basil, a choreographer and dancer he knew from the club scene, suggested he form a troupe.

In 1973 Campbell, Berry and Basil formed the Campbellockers with Adolfo Quinones, Bill Williams, Leo Williamson and Greg Pope. Their first TV appearance was this year on “Roberta Flack: The First Time,” an ABC special.

The original lockers were dismantled in 1977 when other members left to pursue other opportunities. Berry played rerun on the sitcom “What’s Happening !!”; Basil, who was also a singer, recorded a version of the song “Mickey” which became a number 1 hit on the billboard charts in 1982.)

Campbell toured with different dancers under the name Lockers until 1984, when she worked as an exotic dancer before falling into hard times. She largely declined from professional dance and spent much of her time caring for her children until the 1990s, when dancers and choreographers recognized her as an innovator and became more involved in the hip-hop dance scene. She appeared in choreographed shows about the history of street dancing directed by Rennie Harris, one of which, “Legends of Hip-Hop,” was on Broadway in 2004.

Danehy, Campbell’s son, said that for about the last 15 years two of them have taught classes in the basics and history of blocking in New Zealand, China, Russia, Japan, Mexico and elsewhere, and Danehy demonstrated blocking and instruction Campbell offers.

Donald Odell Campbell was born in St. Louis on January 8, 1951, to James and Amanda (Reed) Campbell. His father was a mechanic, his mother was a hostel, and as a young man he was an avid painter and portrait.

The family moved to California in the early 1960s, and Campbell attended Manual Arts High School in South Central Los Angeles.

She discovered dance as a student at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, first approaching dancers as subjects for drawing and then joining ranks herself.

“He was so terrible in all the dances he tried to learn that he created his own,” his son said.

In addition to his son Dennis, he is survived by his wife, MaryAnne Danehy; another son, Donny Jr .; a daughter, Delorianne Campbell; three brothers, James Jr., Reggie and Virgil; a sister, Shelia Campbell; and five grandchildren.