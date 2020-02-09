Don Dokken says he is “much better” four weeks after telling the interviewer that his hands were “dead”

Don Dokken says he is “much better” after his last neck and spine surgery.

Earlier today BLABBERMOUTH.NET Excerpts from an interview are published by the DOKKEN Frontmann admitted “The classic metal show” a little less than a month ago when he claimed that his hands were “dead” and “completely atrophied” after the operation in early November. The 66-year-old rocker went on to say that his hands were “still paralyzed” and he needed to “find out what to do” when he went on tour DOKKEN from March. “Of course I can’t get dressed,” he said. “I can’t get dressed. I can’t feed – I really can’t. So I’m trying to find someone who goes on tour with me to basically babysit. At least I can sing. My voice.” feels great. I just can’t hold a microphone. ‘ “

In connection BLABBERMOUTH.NETperform extracts posted by other websites “The classic metal show” Interview, with some highlighting the fact that Don said his hands were “dead” after the operation, even though he was holding a microphone in his hand while he was giving a speech and performed in the past month Metal Hall Of Fame Event (which took place just four days after the interview mentioned above).

The following statement was released that afternoon DOKKENOfficial social media from:

“In the past, a series of interviews about music news were published DonHealth and use of his hands … The interview was published in early January 2020.

“Don Surgery on the neck and spine in early November 2019. There were some complications; DonThe right arm and right hand were partially paralyzed, as was the general weakness in his body.

“Since this interview in January Don he is doing much better and his doctors expect him to fully recover, but it will take some time. He continues to have difficulty holding items and is currently unable to play the guitar. This does not affect his voice. Other than that, there are no changes to the upcoming show schedule at this time.

“Don has actively written new music, is in the best of spirits, is looking forward to the coming Dokken shows and appreciates the support.

“You can expect more great things Dokken Music and shows this year, do not expect somersaults! “

After the release of DOKKENThe latest album from 2012 “Broken bones”. Don has been ruthlessly criticized by fans after radiation treatments from a fight with stomach cancer and possible vocal cord surgery impaired his performance.

Late last month DOKKEN announced a number of live performances this year, including what is billed as a “Special Encore Performance” Don Dokken and earlier DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch,

DOKKEN A new studio album is currently being worked on and is expected to be released later this year Silver lining music, the label of Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany Wacken Open Air Festival.

