Don Dokken says that after his last spinal surgery, he can no longer play the guitar

Don Dokken has spoken about his recent spine operation and stated that he could not play the guitar.

The 66 year old DOKKEN Führer discussed his health during an interview on January 11, 2020 “The classic metal show”,

He said (listens to audio below): “It’s been two and a half months since I had spinal surgery and my hands are dead. They don’t move. It’s very strange.

“It’s an interesting way to live your life. You have to learn how to eat, wipe your butt, brush your teeth, and get dressed. (It takes 20 minutes) to put on socks because one of my hands works a bit, but not very much.

“I hope – I try to stay positive – that maybe a miracle will happen and the nerves will slowly reconnect and my hands will work again,” he continued. “Or you’ll hear about me in the newspaper because I’m going to the surgeon’s office and going to the desk and going to beat his face. And I’m serious this guy messed it up. He should be the best of the best.

“After submitting me, I said two things: ‘Don’t kill me.’ Don’t paralyze me. ‘I said that. I swear to God. And he says, “That’s why you came to me. I’m the best. “So I wake up in the hospital wondering how is it that my hands are not moving?” Why are my fingers not moving? “” How is it that my hands are on fire? “” Why can I hardly walk? I am on a walking aid. What the hell were you doing, man? “And he says,” Well, it happens sometimes. “I love it when surgeons say,” Shit happens. It only happens in one in a thousand surgeries. “So I’m apparently Mr. One Thousand. So I’m not happy about it.”

At the time of the interview Don said he still “has to figure out what to do” when he goes on tour DOKKEN from March. “Of course I can’t get dressed,” he said. “I can’t get dressed. I can’t feed – I really can’t. So I’m trying to find someone who goes on tour with me to basically babysit. At least I can sing. My voice.” feels great. I just can’t hold a microphone. ‘ “

According to Don, he does “physiotherapy” four days a week – on a bike, and I kick my butt, build my leg strength, build my arms … what’s left of my arms – my arms are completely atrophied.

“I don’t know what will happen to my overall hand situation,” he said. “You are still paralyzed. I think my guitar days are obviously over. But that’s okay. I have 50 years to play the guitar.”

He described his state of health as “very depressing”. He explained: “I have these special forks and a special spoon that you use to pull a band over your wrist and hold the fork in place. I eat like a three-year-old … (But) I hope for the And therefore I postponed the tour to March. That gives me four months to get something going. Because I don’t know what to do. I can’t play the guitar. I don’t think it will happen again. They said I did maybe get 30 percent back. But the thing is, what do you do when you’re on the go? how do i put a seat belt on a plane? how do i put on, how do i put on my shoes, how do i put on my shirt, all this shit I can’t do right now and it really shits the street and basically dress me up and get ready and put the microphone in my hand and I’ll go on stage and do the best I can. “

Only four days later DonThe latest interview with “The classic metal show” broadcast, he was initiated into the Metal Hall Of Fame in Anaheim, California. He gave a short acceptance speech and performed at the gala, where he was interviewed by Desde El Underground TV, The video of this chat can be seen below.

After the release of DOKKENThe latest album from 2012 “Broken bones”, he was ruthlessly criticized by fans after radiation treatments from a fight with stomach cancer and possible vocal cord surgery impaired his performance.

Late last month DOKKEN announced a number of live performances this year, including what is billed as a “Special Encore Performance” Don Dokken and George Lynch,

DOKKEN‘s classic cast – Dokken. Lynch, Bass player Jeff Pilson and drummer “Wild” Mick Brown – Reunification for a short Japan tour in autumn 2016. The trek was the first time in 21 years that the four musicians went on tour together.

ON DOKKEN Concert DVD focusing on the band’s reunion tour, “Return To The East Live (2016)”was made available in 2018.

Since the completion of Japanese reunification dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the current line-up of the group – including bassist Chris McCarvill and guitarist Jon Levin,

DOKKEN A new studio album is currently being worked on and is expected to be released later this year Silver lining music, the label of Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany Wacken Open Air Festival.



