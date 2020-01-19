Don Harmon elected as President of the Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD – After hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations – and some internal struggle – suburban Senator Don Harmon was unanimously elected Sunday to serve as the next President of the Illinois Senate.

Tensions were high and emotions were great when the Senate Democrats on Sunday weighed the historic character of the Senate President’s vote over who had the most support.

Eventually, the caucus came together to support Harmon, D-Oak Park, who had previously served as majority leader’s assistant – with a deal to ensure that Senator Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, would retain her majority leadership position.

In a show of goodwill after hours of negotiations, Lightford nominated Harmon as senate president on the senate floor – and the two also shared a hug.

Senators started negotiations at 11 am during a private caucus. A consensus was reached around 4.30 pm to unanimously support Harmon.

Earlier in a private caucus vote, Harmon surpassed Lightford with a 22-17 vote. From there the two went behind closed doors to reach a compromise.

Government J.B. Pritzker attends the swearing of Don Harmon as Sunday’s Senate President Illinois. Tina Sfondeles / Sun Times

Senator Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, emerged from talks on Sunday afternoon and said the tensions were high because senators weighed the historic nature of the vote. Lightford would be the first woman in the state to lead the senate. Lightford also leads the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.

Jones, a member of the black caucus, chose to support Harmon in the first vote.

“People support their candidate very strongly and you know that you can no doubt argue about that. So the tensions are high, “said Jones. “Whether we are going to write history today or not.”

Jones said he was not promised a management position to support Harmon.

“I said in the beginning that it is time for a woman to lead this room, but if you don’t have the support to make it through the finish line, I put my district first, I chose Don To be Harmon, “Jones said.

Asked if the vote will cause a break in the black caucus, Jones said, “we have no choice but to do it.”

“We have been chosen for the job and as democrats we will come together and have a new senate president,” said Jones.

Senate Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills and Senator Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, were not present, but voted through a conference call in the private caucus.

Senate President, Illinois, John Cullerton on November 14, shocked his democratic colleagues in his plans to retire in January. That set the wheels in motion for senate democrats to collect and build support – privately – for their next leader.

For weeks, the senators met the two choices – and there were plenty of rumors behind the scenes of drama about leadership posts and even office spaces.

Don Harmon was unanimously elected Sunday to serve as the next President of the Illinois Senate. Tina Sfondeles / Sun Times

On the senate floor, Cullerton first resigned as chairman of the senate, creating the vacancy and the elections. Government J.B. Pritzker presided over the elections. Cullerton voted for Harmon and then resigned as senator from the 6th district on the north side.

After a series of one-to-one meetings, telephone conversations and a meeting in a suburban hotel, Harmon and Lightford became the two nominees. Last year, Senator Heather Steans, D-Chicago, Senator Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, and Assistant Majority Leader Tony Munoz, D-Chicago, all announced their support for Lightford’s bid, which gave her a big boost.

On Friday, seven senators announced support for Harmon, including Jones, Senator Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, Senator Linda Holmes, D-Aurora and Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest.

Harmon was elected in 2002 and was appointed pro tempore president by Cullerton in 2011. Harmon said he would work to keep the caucus ‘united and protected’ – and he would help increase support for graduate income tax. on the November vote.

Lightford is said to have become the third African-American senator chosen to lead the room, but the first woman of any race. She represents the 4th district since 1998 – and became the first African-American leader of the Senate in January 2019 for the Senate. Lightford also took the lead in the 2003 and 2006 laws that gradually raised the minimum wage from $ 5.15 to $ 8.25 per hour. Last year, she also argued for an increase in the minimum wage – with Pritzker eventually signing a law that would gradually raise it to $ 15 per hour.