MARCH one — The “ides of March” for Malaysia is the 1st of March and not the 15th. Right after all of the trials and tribulations, the sweat, tears and sacrifices of Malaysians in the numerous a long time functioning up to GE14, the fall of the PH authorities should really not have took place.

It was needless and self-inflicted. It was egocentric and a lot of Malaysians are rightly let down or angered by this.

The treachery and betrayal spoken of by the politicians are not of every single other, but in fact and actuality are that of the men and women of Malaysia.

However, consider this lesson for introspection and do not give up on the wrestle for a superior Malaysia.

Make sure you choose heart and encouragement from the reality that lots of Malaysians think that a travesty has occurred. I am one of them.

It is time yet again (sigh) for all Malaysians who think in a greater Malaysia for all Malaysians irrespective of race and religion – with out unfair discrimination and bigotry without communal, sectarian and self-interests for Malaysians who believe that that diversity is a blessing and not a cause for division for Malaysians who imagine in justice, integrity and honest participate in, the rule of law and reforms who imagine that it is attainable to have a superior Malaysia for our kids, to as soon as yet again stand up and do what we can to carry on the battle for the promise of a much better Malaysia.

Not just for ourselves, but for our young children — the potential of Malaysia, the land of our dwelling.

Chris Leong is a dissatisfied yet hopeful Malaysian. He is also a previous president of the Malaysian Bar.

