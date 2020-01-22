Donald Cerrone was banned by the UFC for six months after suffering a brutal loss to Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone was given a six-month medical ban by UFC after his brutal loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246. “

“Cowboy” was beaten by McGregor’s comeback fight in 40 seconds after a series of shoulder strikes, a high kick and a knee crack led to his rapid death.

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds

The medical team from the Nevada State Athletic Commission examined Cerrone after the fight and diagnosed a broken nose and a “mild” orbital fracture on the face.

For this reason, the 36-year-old must expect a medical lock.

However, he may be released by an oral surgeon earlier than July, but must pause at least until February 18, without contact until February 9.

Even for someone as active as Cerrone, it is highly unlikely that we will see him anywhere near February. A return in late spring / summer is likely.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was hospitalized after losing to Conor McGregor

Elsewhere on the UFC 246 card, flyweight Maycee Barber suffered a cruciate ligament injury after losing to Roxanne Modafferi, according to her father. Incredibly, Barber managed to walk the route even after a doctor examined her at the end of the second lap and said she had a partial ACL tear.

NSAC said she needs an MRI to avoid a six-month term, but that’s elementary at this point and is unlikely to return in 2020.

As for McGregor, he didn’t even get a punch during his fight with Cerrone and ended the fight as flawlessly as he went in.

Speculation continues as to who the Irishman will fight next, and it is believed that he is looking for a relatively quick turnaround.

Conor McGregor was at his best

Jorge Masvidal seems a logical choice, but UFC President Dana White says “Gamebred” will get a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Justin Gaethje is on McGregor’s “list”, but Nate Diaz’s trilogy seems to be a hit in most countries.