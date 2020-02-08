Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone claims that he did NOT earn PPV MONEY after a 40 second loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Donald Cerrone has claimed to have received zero pay-per-view earnings from his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Cowboy was killed in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in just 40 seconds by the former world champion with two weights.

Getty Images – Getty

It only took McGregor 40 seconds to get Cerrone on his comeback

You would have thought Cerrone had a big payday for his headline fight.

However, the American reports that he received part of the PPV purchases from the fight and received “flat-rate allowance”.

A fan commented on a recent Instagram post that he was happy that Cerrone left the fight with almost $ 7-10 million.

Cowboy replied, “Hahahahah, 7-10 million. I have not received PPV money.

“What the world thinks and what really happens is so different. I made a flat fee. “

Reported salaries for the UFC 246 show were that Cerrone received $ 200,000 for the fight and earned an additional $ 200,000 if he won.

McGregor’s flat fee dwarfed the amount his opponent received – $ 3 million plus a portion of the pay-per-view earnings.

Some reports suggest that there were more than two million PPV purchases.

Fans accused the seasoned fighter of diving for an easy payday, and Cerrone struck back.

This is a man who holds records for fights, wins and knockouts at UFC and even saw the allegations on his personal Instagram page and decided to fight back.

“Dive in, you stupid idiot?” Cerrone wrote an Instagram comment.

“Who do you think you’re talking to? Get a damn life.”