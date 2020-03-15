Donald Glover Dropped A New Report Right away With Zero Goddamn Warning

Multi-hyphenate expertise Donald Glover has unleashed a batch of new tunes, like tunes with Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage. In even greater news, you can listen to those people tracks correct now.

Kinda.

Glover, whose do the job as Childish Gambino has scooped Grammy Awards and fostered feverish devotion, appears to have debuted his new task at the web-site DonaldGloverPresents.com.

Rolling Stone experiences the website plays a twelve-observe combine on repeat, which includes 2018 strike Feels Like Summer season and a stack of formerly unheard substance.

Clips recorded from the web-site and re-uploaded on social media showcase Glover sharing tracks with Grande et al, lending to the legitimacy of the job. It’s undoubtedly new Glover.

But it’s not all fantastic news. At time of composing, the web page is down, and it is not straight away crystal clear no matter whether that was a deliberate choice – or if admirers basically overcome the website page with their targeted traffic.

The task is not still on major streaming expert services (and we haven’t viewed everything about physical media, either). Before, Glover’s manager, Fam Rothstein, retweeted a hyperlink to the site. That tweet has now been deleted, which is abnormal behaviour for a manager consciously hoping to spruik his client’s new tunes.

Feel cost-free to go on F5-ing the web site to your heart’s content material. If that doesn’t operate, in this article are some minimal-quality grabs for you to shove into your earholes right until Glover explains particularly what’s heading on:

DONALD GLOVER X ARIANA GRANDE pic.twitter.com/qG75lK05gn

— ER HEIGHTS (@erheights_) March 15, 2020

thank you donald glover pic.twitter.com/G32e3hVQor

— “kyle” (@kylsantillan) March 15, 2020

NEW DONALD GLOVER Allows GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nhkeoOoKem

— kiisu ???? (@marquesbear) March 15, 2020

