Donald Glover Teases Us Mysterious Countdown & I Should Know What It Is

Actor-rapper-singer-every thing-er Donald Glover has casually released a site with a mysterious countdown timer on it and frankly, I simply cannot manage any far more stress right now.

If you head on around to his web site www.donaldgloverpresents.com, you are going to uncover a mysterious countdown that ends at midnight on March 22 (LA time) and not a great deal else. Pretty much, thats the full damn web page.

So what the hell is taking place on March 22 that involves Donald Glover/Childish Gambino to tease us like this?

In this odd interval of social-distancing, I would probably be delighted if he just dropped a humorous meme when the timer runs out. We’ve all fatigued every single streaming assistance recognized to guy, just give us anything at all. We are determined, Donald.

THERE IS NOW A COUNTDOWN ON DONALD GLOVER’S Web page

Looks LIKE WE’LL BE Receiving THE ALBUM EARLY SUNDAY Early morning pic.twitter.com/pTxUEna3LE

— SHREK Is aware of RAP (@SHREKRAP) March 20, 2020

Supporters appear to be really convinced that the countdown is for his really-expected new album, which he’s earlier hinted will be his very last album under the Childish Gambino alter-moi.

“I’m definitely appreciative of this. I’m building another task appropriate now, but I like endings, I think they’re important to progress,” he instructed push at the 2018 Grammys, hinting that LP4 would be his final album as Gambino.

In case you missed it, Glover gave us the best tease on March 15, when he dropped a 12-observe shock undertaking on his site just before promptly getting rid of it a lot less than 24 hours afterwards. The tracks provided options from huge artists like SZA and Ariana Grande, which potential customers me to believe that this undertaking IS this closing Gambino album we have been waiting around for.

However, it is worthy of noting that this job dropped on the Donald Glover Presents website, which could be a trace that he’s currently scrapped the Childish Gambino title.

It’s however unclear what the fuck transpired to the surprise job. Was it an accidental leak? A publicity stunt? Truthfully, I wouldn’t be astonished if portion of the “art experience” was the reality that we only got to get pleasure from it for just one working day.

But there’s also some cause to think it’s NOT the album we have been ready for.

Donald Glover is a multi-faceted innovative powerhouse, so this could virtually be anything. It could be an announcement about his television series Atlanta, which not too long ago announced that it was growing from an 8-episode purchase to a 10-episode purchase.

Alternatively, this could be Donald Glover’s way of announcing that he’s coming to heal our self-isolation boredom with a complete new venture we haven’t even listened to of but. A girl can only desire.

We’re all quite sure the countdown is for the new album, but truthfully, I’ll choose whatsoever Donald Glover is inclined to give us at this place.

Picture:

Getty Illustrations or photos / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

