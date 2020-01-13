Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” returns in 2021 with two new seasons

Loading...

Donald Glovers Atlanta will return with a third and fourth season in 2021, FX have confirmed.

FX Networks managers John Landgraf and John Solberg announced the return of the program on the Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday (January 9).

According to the deadline, Landgraf announced that a season with 10 episodes in season 3 and one with 8 episodes in season 4 is planned.

“We’ll shoot them all one by one,” he said, noting that certain parts of a season are being shot outside of the United States. This was something that was set up during the season two finale when the Atlanta gang failed to board an airplane.

The creator and star of Atlanta, Donald Glover. CREDIT: Getty Images

Landgraf said the preliminary plan for the Emmy and Golden Globe winning show is to air its premiere in the third season in January 2021, with the fourth season expected to start in late autumn of the same year for “less than a year break between them” becomes.

He added that the two new seasons will act as “parts one and two” of a new chapter in the life of the show.

When asked if there might be more Atlanta after the fourth season, Landgraf said: “As long as (Glover) wants to make more Atlanta, we will make more Atlanta.”

In August, FX announced that production would start in spring 2020 in both seasons.

In 2017 Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy for directing a comedy series. Atlanta was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and also won an outstanding leading actor in a comedy series. The show has also won three Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover has approved Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang by joining his campaign team as a creative advisor.

Yang is one of several candidates to run for the Democratic Party in next year’s US presidential election. The competition winner will face Donald Trump in November 2020.