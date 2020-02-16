[donald-stratton,-1-of-final-three-remaining-pearl-harbor-survivors,-dies-at-97]

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seaman First Class Donald Stratton, one of only three remaining survivors of the Pearl Harbor attacks, has died, the Countrywide Park Assistance confirmed. He was 97 many years aged.

Stratton handed peacefully Saturday night in the enterprise of his wife of 70 several years, Velma, and his son Randy.

He joined the Navy in 1940, and his 1st ship was the USS Arizona. In the course of the 1941 attack, Stratton and 5 other people ended up stranded in the ship’s burning forward mast but saved when a sailor threw them a line.

Irrespective of suffering from burns on 70% of his physique, Stratton reenlisted in 1944 and went on to serve in Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa.

In later yrs, he went on to released a memoir, “All the Gallant Males: An American Sailor’s Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor,” which grew to become a New York Periods bestseller.

Flags will be flown at fifty percent employees at the USS Arizona Memorial in honor of his lifetime and service.

Stratton’s passing will make Ken Potts and Lou Conter the only living Pearl Harbor survivors. Conter, 98, attended the 2019 remembrance ceremony, getting a hero’s welcome.

“You have to pay back regard to the types who went to their battle stations … We fork out tribute to the ones who didn’t make it,” he stated at the time.

Linked: 1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends remembrance ceremony