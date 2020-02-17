[donald-stratton,-uss-arizona-crew-member-who-survived-pearl-harbor,-dies-at-ninety-seven]

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seaman To start with Course Donald Stratton, one of only three remaining USS Arizona survivors of the Pearl Harbor attacks, has died, the National Park Company verified. He was 97 decades previous.

Stratton handed peacefully Saturday night in the firm of his spouse of 70 decades, Velma, and his son Randy.

He joined the Navy in 1940, and his to start with ship was the USS Arizona. All through the 1941 attack, Stratton and 5 many others were stranded in the ship’s burning forward mast but saved when a sailor threw them a line.

Despite suffering from burns on 70% of his physique, Stratton reenlisted in 1944 and went on to provide in Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa.

In afterwards yrs, he went on to published a memoir, “All the Gallant Guys: An American Sailor’s Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor,” which became a New York Situations bestseller.

Flags will be flown at half staff members at the USS Arizona Memorial in honor of his life and support.

“One particular of Donald’s final wishes was that people today keep in mind Pearl Harbor and the adult males aboard the USS Arizona. Share their tale and never ever neglect those people who gave all for our terrific region,” a submit on Stratton’s Fb web site explained.

Following Stratton’s dying, Lou Conter and Ken Potts stay the very last residing users of the Arizona’s crew. Conter, 98, attended the 2019 remembrance ceremony, receiving a hero’s welcome.

“You have to pay out regard to the types who went to their battle stations … We pay out tribute to the kinds who failed to make it,” he stated at the time.

