Donald Trump Accuses PatID-19 Suicide Abuse

The first responders arrived 10 minutes after I called 911, fitting the head to toe in the little glass you see in the film damage. One of them came home and helped my husband down the stairs, shouting to the other EMT that he didn’t think they would need a BiPAP. I have written to my doctor what is BiPAP and whether it is good or bad Josh no need for one.

“I love you,” I shouted at the door as they put Josh on a stretcher carrying an ambulance. Our 6 year old son, AJ, standing in the hallway, watching the whole movie unfold with wide-ranging thoughts: Who are these people? And why are they wearing each other? The fear of the thought entered my mind, but I quickly told my brain to shut down. We are not going there. Yes, he will be saved. I got my son’s hand when the ambulance was passing to Northwell Health Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, New York, screaming. He couldn’t understand why I was crying.

If you told me on November 9, 2016, that in less than four years we would be hiding in our homes, dangerous, fighting for our lives as a closed society around us. between us, the only thing that would surprise me if it didn’t happen sooner. Whether it be human attacks, financial violence, wars, global outbreaks, or some combination of the above, I have always known that Donald Trump not too much is enough to solve the problem, and if – or when – something happens, it could be devastating. This is why I cried after the 2016. This is why I still can’t talk to people who haven’t voted because they think Jesus is alive, most candidates who are qualified to be president, want only the worst. The situation in which America is now seeing itself as a shock and doing nothing, the Chaos election has come to its discretion.

On March 15, when the New York City public school closed, we loaded our car with groceries and over-the-counter medication and drove out to my parents’ home. Long Island, enjoying the scenic ride off the exclusion road, has yet to see the 120-nanometer passenger ride with us. In a few days – just two weeks after Trump told Americans that only 15 people in the United States have coronavirus, and that “in a few days [the number] will drop low to zero ”- I am no longer healthy, a 45-year-old husband admitted to the ICU with severe complications from bilateral pneumonia, which may have been caused by COVID-19. We think it spread the virus when traveling to work in Seattle, Sacramento, and Los Angeles in early February and early March, when the federal government puts out a serious case. “Just stay,” Trump said on March 10. He will be gone. “

It is easier to be angry than scared, so I let the anger wash me. I marinated in it. This is impossible.

The week before Josh was admitted to the hospital, when he split up in the upstairs bedroom coughing, just eating, and running a fever 103, I was trying to get both of us together. . After all, Trump told us on March 7 that “anyone who wants a test can get it.” But like most leaders say this, it’s a lie. What he talks about is that anyone who is famous gets a try. As a slew of NBA players, performers, and TV viewers came out with the ultimate in 2020 – that they were trying well for COVID-19 – I turned to on Twitter to express my anger about the Kafkaesque incident I experienced.

