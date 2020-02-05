Donald Trump acquitted of impeachment despite Mitt Romney Flip

Donald Trump was acquitted of his first impeachment suit and is likely to be acquitted on the second.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 52 to 48 for him, along with the Republicans Mitt Romney Switch sides and be the first person in American history to vote to remove a president from his own party – throwing the book at Trump.

“The serious question that the Constitutional Senators have to answer is whether the President has committed such an extreme and immense act that it rises to the level of high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did, ”said Romney.

His decision to sentence Trump for impeachment was the “most difficult decision I’ve ever made,” he said.

“With my voice I will tell my children and their children that I have done my duty. What the president did was wrong. Wrong, ”said Romney.

“I have no question, if they’re not called Biden, the president would never have what he did.”

Romney said he would vote for acquiring Trump for the second article.

There is more to come.

