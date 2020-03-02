donald-trump-again-on-his-sexist-bs:-warren-“not-dumb,”-just-so-“mean”

(Miller/Getty Photos)

The thought that a female who defends herself or criticizes males in any way is “mean” is an archaic way of wanting at humanity—or it’s a misogynist coming up with a thinly veiled excuse for their sexism. It transpired to Hillary Clinton, and now it is going on to Elizabeth Warren.

In a rally South Carolina, Donald Trump asked his supporters to gauge which Democratic candidates he could defeat in the future presidential election. Writing off each Tom Steyer (who has given that dropped out) and Michael Bloomberg, Trump seemingly threw Elizabeth Warren into the combine for the reason that he didn’t assume she’d protected the nomination. But that’s not all.

What did Donald Trump have to say about Senator Elizabeth Warren? “She’s not dumb, but she’s just so damn suggest.” Now, allow us don’t forget the darkish ages of 2016, when Donald Trump responded to Hillary Clinton rightfully contacting him out on his bullshit by indicating that she was a “nasty girl.”

Forgetting, to start with, that Trump doesn’t assume Warren can acquire the nomination, it does say a good deal that the oens he thinks he can beat are Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden—meaning that he in all probability doesn’t truly assume he’d stand a opportunity in opposition to Warren. She seemingly scares him the most. Additional than that, even though, his selection of terms (calling her “mean”) presents the closeted sexists an out although talking about her.

The true problem is not that Trump thinks these girls are unpleasant and necessarily mean it is the horrifying way that his supporters and those magic formula misogynists just take the language and use it to justify why they would not vote for a female applicant. Not too long ago, we have found the same language that surrounded Hillary Clinton surfacing towards Warren.

We’ve bought the common “I’d vote for a girl, but just not her” logic coming out mainly because of … what? You do not like that she’s well prepared, or that she’s, as Ann Coulter put it (lol), the “freak who will demonstrate up with 17 idiotic programs each and every working day and retain every person up until it gets done”? It is the very same plan as “But her emails” or “I’d vote for Warren, but not Clinton” that we heard in 2016.

So, now that you have the likelihood to vote for Warren, what is the justification? Have we now moved the goalposts to “I’d vote for Kamala Harris, just not Warren”? Is this likely to be a continual cycle of “not excellent enough,” but guys who continuously screw up in the general public eye, have questionable selections, or say the improper matter are deserving candidates due to the fact they’re … white males?

I’m just worn out. Just acknowledge, at this issue, that you don’t want a woman in charge. Individual up to your sexism and be long gone, mainly because this faux-progressiveness that is truly just “I want a further white guy in charge, not a woman” is exhausting. Warren is not mean, Hillary was not horrible, and a lady who wishes to be president and truly has the wherewithal to get items performed should not be fifth in the polls for the reason that most of you like listening to fairly text from old white adult men who lived by Entire world War II.

