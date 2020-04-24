Donald Trump blew himself up for suggesting disinfectant injections as coronavirus treatment

Donald Trump was blown up, suggesting that disinfectant injections may be used to treat coronavirus (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectants or light agents under the skin could help treat coronavirus. The President of the United States presented dangerous and unscientific theories at the White House briefing on Thursday, during which one of the highest state officials said the study showed that the combination of UV light and higher temperatures could kill Covid-19 particles in minutes.

Trump said, “Suppose we hit the body immensely, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very strong light? And I think you said it has not been checked, but you are going to test it. “

The president, who has no scientific qualifications, continued: “And then I said that, assuming you brought light into the body that you could do through the skin or otherwise. And I think you said you would test it too.

“And then I see a disinfectant that stands out in a minute, a minute, and is there a way for us to do something like this? By injection inside or almost cleaning. As you can see, it gets into the lungs and does a huge number in the lungs. It would be worth checking out. “He has since been condemned for fearing that people would follow his advice and potentially cause serious harm.

Recently advertised unsuccessful hydroxychloroquine treatment, Trump is now promoting the injection of coronavirus patients with disinfectants to kill the virus.

I don’t see this backfire at all. pic.twitter.com/Uq08VsFd5Q

– Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 23, 2020

Head of the Department of Homeland Security and Science William Bryan said on Thursday that bleaches and concentrated alcohol solutions can kill coronavirus. Both liquids are only used to remove Covid-19 from the surface and are very dangerous if ingested. The White House coronavirus coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, also tried to draw attention to President Trump’s theory, saying that exposure to sunlight can help people suffering from fever, but that techniques for obtaining UV light under the skin have not yet been invented.

Bryan shared new research findings with the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, showing that coronavirus particles can die within 90 seconds if exposed to direct sunlight when the temperature exceeds 70f (21c). But Bryan warned against ignoring current social distance measures and said that surfaces that are in shadow may still contain coronavirus, even in warmer weather.

Vice President Mike Pence said the US government now hopes that the current pandemic, which infected 870,000 Americans and killed 50,000, will subside as the weather increases. He said the coronavirus working group would take a break during the warmer months to prepare for a possible revival of Covid-19 when the temperature begins to fall again in winter.





Coronavirus latest news and updates

Get the necessary news, features and advice on coronavirus directly to your inbox.