Donald Trump calls on hostages from Iran with Soleimani attack: They still owe compensation for shame.

WASHINGTON – Since President Donald Trump recently brought up the American hostages who were captured at the American embassy in Iran in 1979, well, it is a reminder that they have never received the compensation they were promised. And that is outrageous.

Trump called on the US hostages who were captured at the Tehran embassy on November 4, 1979, in the aftermath of the drone attack that killed Iran’s military leader, Qassem Soleimani. That prompted me to call Paul Lewis, whom I first told when he was one of the hostages in Iran.

Lewis told me that he agreed to Trump’s order to kill Soleimani. “I think it was entirely appropriate to take it off. He was a terrorist. They had a chance; they took it. ”

American diplomats, soldiers and civilians were seized at the embassy. One of them was Lewis, then a young Marine from Homer, a city near Champaign in central Illinois. Lewis was 22 and in Tehran less than a day at the time of his capture.

I was ordered to cover him and his family, and raced south on Interstate 57 from Chicago to Homer every time there was a hint that they would be released. The hostages were released on January 20, 1981 – a few minutes after President Ronald Reagan was sworn in and President Jimmy Carter was absent. I was in Homer for his return.

In a tweet on January 4, Trump threatened to attack 52 sites in Iran if Iran took revenge on Soleimani. The 52 sites represent, Trump said, “the 52 American hostages that took Iran many years ago.”

Trump made another reference in a January 8 speech at the White House. “Far too long – all the way back to 1979, to be precise – countries have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. ”

In fact, 66 Americans were held hostage. Thirteen were released a few weeks later; another one after 250 days. There were 52 hostages, including Lewis, in captivity for 444 days.

Today, Lewis is 63, the father of two grown sons. Lewis and his wife Kristi and sons all work in his asset management company in Champaign and live in Sidney.

I asked Lewis what he thought of the threat of “52 sites” from Trump. “That was 40 years ago. I didn’t really see the connection, but it didn’t bother me. It ran off my back, “he said.

He appreciated that Trump remembered the hostages in Iran and said that Trump generally dealt with this right. “So far I am quite impressed.”

In 2014 I interviewed Lewis for a column about how the hostages insist on restitution. The deal between Iran and the US releasing the prisoners, called the Algiers agreements, prevented the hostages from taking legal action to pursue Iran’s compensation.

To make a long, complicated story short, in 2015 the hostages were promised compensation through the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act. That law said that every hostage in Iran was entitled to $ 10,000 a day. That’s $ 4.4 million for the entire 444 days.

The money would come from “forfeiting proceeds, fines and fines … of civil and criminal cases involving prohibited transactions with state sponsors of terrorism”.

In a further turn, the family members of the 9/11 victims were entitled to compensation from the same fund. Because the fund has limited cash, it is difficult to pay the Iranian hostages.

Lewis said he received a total of $ 700,000. He told me that he does not want to take tax money, so for him the solution is not that Congress uses tax money to supplement the fund. His military service was never about the money.

“I was an American Marine and knew when I registered that I would receive $ 189 a month. When I came out as a sergeant with more than five years of service, I had broken $ 600 a month. Well, I didn’t do it for the money. I did it because I felt a sense of obligation. “

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Who worked on behalf of Iran through hostages and other terrorist victims, told me in an email: “It is shameful” that the hostages “have not received the compensation they were promised.”

Leahy said that Trump must work with Congress to resolve this. “The status quo is not acceptable,” Leahy said.