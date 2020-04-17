Donald Trump calls on three US states to “free themselves” from the coronavirus blockade

(Pictures: AP)

Donald Trump dramatically called on three states under the Democrats to “free” themselves from ongoing coronavirus blockades just a day after the task was delegated to governors.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA! RELEASE MICHIGAN! RELEASE VIRGINIA and save your wonderful 2nd fix. Siege! “. All three states have Democratic governors, and a tweet from Virginia also seeks to repress Governor Ralph Northam over the ownership of weapons. Last week, Northam introduced new measures, including expanded past controls and the restriction of gun sales to one per person per month.

After attacking his governor Andrew Cuomo, the president began to aim at his hometown of New York, writing: “Governor Cuomo should spend more time on” doing “and less on” complaining. ” Come out and do the job. Stop talking!

“We’ve built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, we gave you a large number of respirators that you should have, and we helped you with the tests you should do. So far, we’ve given New York much more money, help and equipment than any other state, and those wonderful men and women who have done this job will never hear you thank you. Your numbers are not good. Less talking and more action! “

Trump erupted a few hours after he refused to condemn the ongoing protests in many US state capitals of buildings, and activists call for the ongoing blockades to be lifted, resulting in thousands of businesses shutting down and millions of Americans left unemployed.

His call to action is likely to cause protesters to assemble against the social distance guidelines set out by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, where large gatherings have been banned or strongly discouraged to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has met with hundreds of protesters against the blockade – many of them branding pro-Trump slogans – during a “Operation Gridlock” protest in which protesters blocked traffic and caused widespread interference. These rallies were organized by the right-wing Conservative Michigan Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund.

Further protests have taken place so far in the buildings of the state capital in Kentucky, North Carolina, as well as in Ohio, and one photo was taken in the state capital of Columbus, showing protesters pressing against the glass door.

To date, nearly 680,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the US, and more than 35,000 die from Covid-19.





