Donald Trump Chicago tax appeal at Trump Tower Chicago under investigation

President Donald Trump’s appeal for a $ 1 million refund on his Chicago skyscraper has been delayed for seven years and is now the subject of two investigations in the state of Illinois focusing on whether a Republican state official has put his staff under pressure to give the president a break.

Trump’s appeal to the 2012 property tax that he paid for Trump International Hotel & Tower was reviewed by the office of the executive inspector general and subsequently by the government of the J.B. Pritzker, as the Chicago Sun Times learned.

This is the result of an anonymous complaint that the office of the Inspector General received last fall that Mauro Glorioso, the executive director of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board, put pressure on his staff to rule in favor of the president and rejects staff decision to refuse any reimbursement to Trump.

Glorioso is a republican lawyer from Westchester, the Democratic governor who was appointed last summer as executive director of the state tax authorities.

The Pritzker staff would not confirm that a complaint was made against Glorioso and four Glorioso staff. But the governor’s office has opened its own investigation into Trump’s profession.

“The administration is determined to find out what happened in this situation and will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted,” says Pritzker’s communications director Emily Bittner.

“PTAB should not take action until an investigation is complete,” says Bittner. “Generally speaking, it would be completely inappropriate for a legal decision about relying on property taxes to be influenced by one of the behaviors mentioned in this complaint, including the allegations of political motives that unjustly direct decision making.”

Pritzker himself was shot at because he had received a total of $ 330,000 in spending cuts on property by claiming that the historic mansion he bought next to his home on the town’s Gold Coast was “uninhabitable.” That was after he had it decayed and all the toilets, the Sun Times revealed in 2017.

Mauro Glorioso, executive director of $ 115,020 a year and general counsel for the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.

Glorioso did not respond to messages seeking comments.

He has been a member of the board since 2008 and has become chairman of the republican former government Bruce Rauner. Glorioso held that position until Pritzker appointed him as PTAB’s Executive Director and General Counsel last summer, overseeing state-owned property tax claims. Glorioso is paid $ 115,020 a year.

The State Office of the General Inspector General would not confirm that it had received a complaint about the appeal of Glorioso and Trump.

The Sun Times filed a request for public archives with PTAB for correspondence between Inspector General, Glorioso, Chief PTAB Administrative Law Judge Steven Wagoner and Counselor Simeon Nockov. According to the complaint, Nockov decided that Trump did not prove that his hotel and retail space was overvalued by the Cook County Board of Review, a three-fold panel. After Trump appealed, the district office had reduced the original ownership rating of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, but not as much as Trump wanted. Trump then appealed to the state.

Glorioso and his staff rejected the archive request and said, “The requested documents appear to be confidential and exempt from provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.”

PTAB also refused to release Nockov’s reports or concepts because Trump’s appeal has still not been resolved.

Wagoner did not respond to questions regarding the Inspector General’s accusation, but says that the state administration, not PTAB’s staff, will determine whether Trump’s assessment will be lowered, which would cause a tax refund.

“The written decision that is ultimately made contains the findings of the board and the reason for making the right assessment,” says Wagoner. “The decisions of the board are then subjected to administrative control.”

Trump’s appeal was filed on May 11, 2012 by Ald. Edward M. Burke and his law firm Klafter & Burke. Burke challenged the $ 62.4 million value Cook County officials placed at the hotel and the skyscraper’s retail space, many of which have never been occupied.

Ald. Edward Burke (left) with the then presidential candidate Donald Trump in the City Club of Chicago in 2015.AP

The Cook County Attorney’s Office, which is challenging the appeal, argued that the tax cuts Burke was looking for for Trump could cost taxpayers $ 1 million of the $ 2.5 million that Trump paid for the hotel room in 2012 and the retail space.

Half of that would come from the Chicago Public Schools and about 20 percent from the city of Chicago. The town hall and the school system could have intervened in Trump’s appeal, but did not.

The province has not provided any evidence to refute an estimate Burke presented by appraiser Arthur Murphy, who argued at a public hearing on December 12, 2017 that the empty and never-leased retail space of the skyscraper along downtown Chicago is a ” Negative value, so it is not a value. “

A month later, Nockov, the PTAB auditor, gave his decision on Trump’s appeal.

Nockov’s decision has never been made public. No further hearings are planned.

Nockov does not comment.

Burke, whose law firm has won over $ 14 million in property tax refunds for the Trump skyscraper over the years, could not be reached.

Burke’s law firm stopped representing Trump in May 2018. Burke announced that decision after his brother, the then rep. Dan Burke, a democratic primary election lost amid indignation of Spanish voters over the alderman’s legal work for a president who insisted on building a wall along the Mexican border in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Burke handed over his Trump cases to Patrick McNerney, a lawyer at the Mayer Brown law firm. McNerney now represents Trump in three other cases for PTAB, including one filed in December and five other cases pending at the Cook County circuit.

McNerney did not respond to messages that were looking for comment.

