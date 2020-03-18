Donald Trump closes southern border of migrant asylum seekers

President Donald Trump has instructed border agencies to quickly return all migrants to Mexican territory, regardless of routine asylum laws, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times, citing information from four administration officials, said:

The Trump administration plans to immediately return all asylum-seekers and other foreigners trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico, saying the nation cannot risk allowing the coronavirus to spread through detention facilities and border patrol agents.

But under the new rule, scheduled to be announced in the next 48 hours, border patrol agents would immediately return anyone to Mexico, without detriment and due process, attempting to cross the southwestern border between legal ports of entry. They will not be held for an extended period of time in an American facility.

The decision reduces the danger of additional migrants incorporating the coronavirus into ICE detention centers.

The short report does not explain the legal reason for the decision, which puts the final closure at the diminished entry into 2019 from Central America. But section 212 (f) of the 1965 immigration act states:

Provided that the President considers that the entry of aliens or any class of foreigners into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may proclaim it, and for as long as he considers necessary, to suspend the entry of all foreigners or any class of foreigners as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on foreigners any restrictions it deems appropriate.

Business groups are not very fond of this rule 212 (f), which can increase Americans’ wages by reducing the flow of blue-collar migrants to the jobs of Americans during a growing economy.

The southern border will remain open for Americans, foreigners with proper documents, and for trade, the New York Times continued:

Administration officials said the ports of entry would remain open to American citizens, green cardholders and foreigners with proper documentation. Some foreigners would be blocked, including Europeans currently under previous travel restrictions imposed by the administration. Entry points will also be open to commercial traffic.

The New York Times report also silenced the northern border, which is open to many travelers in China who have been welcomed by the Canadian government in recent weeks.

The report did not say if the government would stop the entry of white-collar migrants (such as H-1B workers) into high-tech companies. The entry likely helped spread the coronavirus across Washington state

A traveler from China directly to about 30 people with coronaviruses in the Seattle area during January and February.

There are no reports of these infections yet.

Immigration attorneys quickly opposed the decision.

A tweet from Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an attorney for the American Immigration Council, said:

He is very concerned about this plan, which allegedly involves deliberately diverting asylum seekers “without due process”, including asylum seekers at ports of entry. I’m not sure if this legal authority exists.

In recent days, pro-migration groups have urged border agencies to open the border to the 30,000 migrants waiting in Mexico for their asylum hearings. The migrants were returned to Mexico through the successful “Restate to Mexico” policy. The policy is formally titled “Migrant Protection Protocols”.

For example, the pro-migration lobbyist FWD.us replicated this call to open borders for MPP migrants:

2 things you can do:

1. Tell Congress to #ParoleThemAll and let all the asylum seekers in the MPP program before getting the virus.

FWD.us was made up of rich investors to preserve their access to imported workers and customers. The founders include at least two billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bill Gates of Microsoft.

Proponents of migration are concerned that China’s Wuhan virus will make voters more skeptical of the benefits of importing specialized labor forces and exporting to the pharmaceutical and software industries.

