Donald Trump comes for NPR. Again.

Since taking office, Donald Trump has sought to cut funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting – the organization that supports and promotes PBS, NPR, and about 1,500 other public radio and television stations. The CPB was on Trump’s “hit list” in each of its proposed budgets. Now he’s coming for NPR again, this time on Twitter, and all because one of his reporters was too mean for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At the weekend, right-wing extremist radio host Mark Levin tweeted: “Why is there still NPR? We have thousands of radio stations on the US Plus satellite radio. Podcasts. Why are we paying for this major democratic government propaganda operation? Trump tweeted his message, adding that he thought it was “a very good question.”

A very good question! https://t.co/8z6uQLKz8M

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Levin’s tweet was a response to a Fox News article about Mary Louise Kelly’s interview with Pompeo of NPR. After this interview, Kelly says that Pompeo scolded her and shouted and cursed her over Ukraine. According to Pompeo, Kelly broke an agreement to keep the conversation secret after the interview. Kelly denies the existence of an agreement. Even if this is the case (which in turn should not be the case), it is absolutely unethical for the President of the United States to retaliate by publicly suggesting that the entire outlet should not exist.

Levin’s tweet and Trump’s approval are part of the ongoing conservative war on journalism. These people continue to paint the news media as the great American enemy, in whatever way, regardless of factual facts. And by “facts” I don’t just mean whether this conversation took place or not. It’s also the fact that NPR actually receives very little federal funding – about 4% of its total budget – not that you would know about Levin’s tweet or the responses to it, which are mostly people who complain about for “having to pay libraries” and “Democrat’s” radio content. (CPB receives federal funding, which they then distribute to these 1,500 independent public broadcasters they operate. Not that Levin seems to know that.)

However, if we want to talk about government funding for media with a legitimate tendency, Mark Levin should probably look at himself and not NPR. Although it is not federal funding (although it is not actually an NPR), Levin has been receiving money from the GOP for years. The Senate Conservatives Fund not only raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to advertise for the Americans for Prosperity organization, which was supported by the Koch brothers, but also spent nearly $ 500,000 on copies of one of Levin’s books that Levin did not disclose.

Right-wing figures love to announce the Ben Shapiro slogan “facts don’t care about your feelings”, but when it comes to angry conservatives, it seems more realistic that their feelings don’t care about facts.

(Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

