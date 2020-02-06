Donald Trump criticizes “dishonest and corrupt people” in his first speech since acquittal

United States President Donald Trump has unleashed his anger against those who tried to remove him from office during a prayer breakfast the day after his Senate acquittal.

Speaking from a stage where congressional leaders, including Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, spearheaded the indictment against him today, Trump shattered the usual impartiality at the Washington National Prayer Breakfast.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been subjected to a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event.

His complaint was made hours before he was supposed to give a formal response to the impeachment vote in the White House.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and thereby seriously injure our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly made two newspapers with the banner “ACQUITTED” in the headlines when he came on stage.

After the more sober comments before him, including the keynote speaker and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, who described a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and urged the gathering to “love their enemies.”

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said as he picked up the microphone and then continued to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what they think is wrong,” he said in an obvious reference to Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic who quoted his belief that he would become the only Republican he voted for Trump’s removal.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when you know that this is not the case,” he said in a reference to Pelosi, who sent this message to the President, as the two leaders in public have acted against each other.

The House spokeswoman shook her head at various points during Trump’s statements, but otherwise did not admit the President’s attack.

Trump also ushered in his government’s efforts to support free religious expression, an important issue for evangelical Christians, which he values ​​as part of his political base.

These efforts include protecting prayer in public schools and cutting federal funding for organizations discussing abortion services with patients.

His comments, including his usual election campaign litany of economic swagger, were a clear sign that Trump’s impotence was unprecedented as he progressed behind him in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party.

Republican senators voted largely in step against Trump yesterday, relying on a variety of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty but his conduct was not punishable; his phone call to the Ukrainian president in July was a “perfect call”; An election takes place in 10 months and it is up to the voters to decide their fate.

There was one overarching message for Trump to get from his acquittal: Even in times of greatest political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talking about impeachment in his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday. The next day, he wanted to use the impeachment procedure as a collective call for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement this afternoon to “discuss our country’s VICTORY for impeachment fraud!” The President’s supporters were invited to join him in the East Room.

The President and his allies sent dizzying tweets in which he pinched his accusers and Democrats.

In his first message, after the trial was completed, Trump posted an animated video titled Time magazine to suggest that he would stay in 4EVA.

The Democrats gave Trump more good news. The Iowa Caucuses, the nation’s first nomination competition, was messed up by a mishap.

This robbed each candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to call the Democrats incompetent and corrupt.

During the impeachment process, Trump was satisfied that Republican senators, many of whom disagreed with his long-term candidacy and were still firing him privately, defended him with an overwhelming majority, defying conventions, traditions, and public opinion polls.

While Trump is among the least popular presidents in modern history, he has still received widespread support among Republicans, with 83 percent of his work agreed in a January poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center.

The GOP senators were guided by the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump maintains a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, and blocked new witnesses and documents in the process.

The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted for the deletion.

Trump’s high profile approval within his own party acted as a deterrent and prevented almost all Republicans from breaking their ranks.

The fear of the GOP senators was not only palpable whether they were the target of an angry tweet, but also whether it was a Trump-backed main opponent or an uprising among strong Republican supporters.

Trump is still personally impeached and is betting that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as a justification, activate his followers, and even appease his skeptics in the middle.

Democrats face the more difficult task of explaining the details of the Ukraine case to the American people, and the White House believes that Trump’s less complicated message will prevail.