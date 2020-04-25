Donald Trump cuts short press release the day after suggesting a disinfectant could treat a virus

U.S. President Donald Trump cut his daily White House press release on Friday without asking a single question, the day after he was criticized for comments about treating coronavirus patients by injecting a disinfectant.

The press briefing lasted 22 minutes, the shortest to date, with Trump sharing the stage with other officials instead of holding court for up to two hours as he has on some days.

White House officials have begun discussing ways to limit the president’s role and divert daily information, according to four White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Daily Mail reported.

Yesterday, Trump gave lengthy information to the media, once suggesting that it might be able to treat coronavirus by injecting people with sunlight or disinfectants. The president has been heavily criticized for the dangerous suggestion that disinfectants should be inserted into the human body, with the manufacturer of Lysol – a major cleaning disinfectant – asking the public not to insert their product into their bodies.

“I see the disinfectant – where it beats it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost cleaning?” Trump asked the coordinator of the White House coronavirus squad Deborah Birx on Thursday.

In his bizarre, and possibly fatal outburst, Trump suggested that people should inject themselves with a “disinfectant” and hit “the body with light” to cure a coronavirus.

The millionaire real estate agent turned U.S. president over, then added, “I’m not a doctor.”

“Assuming we’re hitting the body with terrible, either ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said that’s not controlled, but you’ll try it,” Trump asked home security.

“And then I assumed you were bringing the light into the body that you can do either with the skin or some other way. And I think you said you’d try that, too. That’s interesting enough,” Trump said.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it beats it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost cleaning. How do you see it get into the lungs, and it does a huge number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that, “he added.

“So you’re going to have to use doctors. But it seems interesting to me.”

Bleach and isopropyl alcohol – agents commonly used to kill the virus in the environment and surfaces – are toxic to the body when ingested, even in small amounts.

Experts had to jump in and strongly warn people against following Trump’s suggestions.

Trump also took questions from the press while signing a coronavirus relief spending bill earlier in the day.

He said he was “sarcastic” when he offered to treat coronavirus patients by injecting a disinfectant. Trump said he was just creating the idea for reporters to “see what happens” – but then acknowledged that he had also talked to government experts about it and they were investigating it.

“I asked the question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” Trump said.

