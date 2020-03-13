Donald Trump declares national emergency for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has declared a state of national emergency to combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus Friday afternoon in the White House’s rose garden.

“We’ve been working really hard on this, we’ve made a lot of progress,” Trump said, defending his travel bans to reduce the entrance of infected people.

With that statement, the president now has access to tens of billions of dollars to tackle the crisis. It promised to provide Americans with the resources they need to fight the virus and survive its punishable economic effects.

“No resources will be saved,” he said. “Nothing”.

The president appeared next to Vice President Mike Pence, senior healthcare officials and corporate executives, demonstrating his commitment to a public and private response to help fight the virus.

The President detailed his response at a critical moment in his presidency. Public concern about the virus is universal, as American companies quickly canceled conferences, sporting events, and large gatherings of people.

The president also explained how patients’ treatment options would be expanded, including conducting tests, but cautioned that it was not necessary for everyone to take them unless they had symptoms.

“We don’t want everyone to take this test,” he said.

He thanked Google for helping to figure out how to find test centers.

Trump also encouraged Americans to use telehealth services to allow all doctors in the country to help care for potentially infected patients.

This is a developing story. Follow Breitbart News for up-to-date information.