Donald Trump directs Joe Biden to Michigan, Wisconsin, PA

A poll from March 5-7 shows that President Donald Trump continues to lead former President Joe Biden in a matchup in battle states.

However, a survey by Firehouse Strategies and Optimus reveals that the margin between the two candidates is slim.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump leads Biden by two points. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads Biden by one point.

Biden has bolstered his support as the former vice president stepped up Trump by nine points in Wisconsin when the same poll took voter temperatures in December. Sen. Bernie Sanders does worse against Trump in the three pending states: seven points behind Trump in Michigan, four points behind Trump in Pennsylvania, and six points behind Trump in Wisconsin.

The former vice president has benefited from cleaning the 2020 Democratic presidential field but is not running it.

In Michigan, Trump leads with 46 percent against Biden at 44 percent. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads with 45 percent, while Biden gets 44 percent. In Wisconsin, Trump leads with 45 percent, while Biden gets 43 percent.

Trump leads Sanders 48% to 41% in Michigan, 46% to 42% in Pennsylvania, and 48% to 42% in Wisconsin.

The poll was conducted from March 5 to 7, with 1,582 probable voters in Wisconsin (N = 502), Michigan (N = 550) and Pennsylvania (N = 533). The margin of error is approximately ± 4.7% in Wisconsin, ± 4.6% in Michigan and ± 5.0% in Pennsylvania.