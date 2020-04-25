Donald Trump discourages Piers Morgan from disinfecting comments

President Donald Trump “unfounded” British journalist Piers Morgan after a public appearance over Trump’s idea that injecting a disinfectant could kill the coronavirus.

Morgan, a former winner of Trump’s television show The Apprentice, famously predicted Trump’s victory in 2016 and wrote, “It’s weird to be friends with someone who suddenly becomes President of the United States.”

But Trump’s advice this week that scientists must look into people with a disinfectant to kill Covid-19 proved too much for Morgan.

In his Daily Mail column, he wrote: “By far the most reprehensible and dangerous thing President Trump has done is to use the most powerful podium on earth to air his beating * crazy theories about how to beat the virus.

“And last night he bowed out to an embarrassing new underdog suggesting that people suffering from Covid-19 be injected with a toxic disinfectant.”

The article, titled “Trump’s” courageous “theories of coronavirus treatment, not just shockingly nonsensical and stupid – they will kill people,” did not threaten words.

“Shut the f — up President Trump,” was the opening line.

“It’s hard to imagine a more stupid thing for a president to say than to publicly float a completely unsound‘ idea ’like the one that will inevitably make some Americans believe that bleating inside will cure the virus,” Morgan wrote.

“That’s exactly what he did, though.”

Trump hit “revealing” Morgan on Twitter.

Trump made the dangerous claims during his briefing Thursday after a U.S. government domestic official revealed the results of tests that showed sunlight and UV rays helped kill the coronavirus.

In his bizarre, and possibly fatal outburst, Trump suggested that people should inject themselves with a “disinfectant” and hit “the body with light” to cure a coronavirus.

“Assuming we’re hitting the body with terrible, either ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said that’s not controlled, but you’ll try it,” Trump asked home security.

President Donald Trump has asked scientists to look into whether injecting patients with a disinfectant could cure coronavirus. Photo / File

“And then I assumed you were bringing the light into the body that you can do either with the skin or some other way. And I think you said you’d try that, too. That’s interesting enough,” Trump said.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it beats it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost cleaning. How do you see it get into the lungs, and it does a huge number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that, “he added.

“So you’re going to have to use doctors. But it seems interesting to me.”

He declined to ask questions on the issue at his next press conference on Friday.

Bleach and isopropyl alcohol – agents commonly used to kill the virus in the environment and surfaces – are toxic to the body when ingested, even in small amounts.

