Donald Trump discusses whether the mysterious bat started a coronavirus in Wuhan’s “wet zone”

Donald Trump openly speculated whether coronavirus had jumped on people from a bat in Wuan’s so-called “wet zone”. When asked about repeated claims that Covid-19 had escaped from a virology laboratory in a Chinese city before it spread to the slaughter market, President Trump said, “We’re looking at this. Many people look at it. This seems to make sense.

“They’re talking about a kind of bat, but that bat wasn’t in this area. If you can believe it, they are bats now. But this bat is not in this area. This bat was not sold in this wet zone. It was not sold there. This bat is 40 miles away. So a lot of weird things are going on but a lot of investigations are going on and we’ll find out. I can only say that wherever he comes from comes from China. “

Earlier this week, Trump was asked by White News correspondent John Roberts about a US intelligence claim that the virus had accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) by a staff member who then went to Wuhan’s “wet market” where it began to spread.

This theory claims that the virus was accidentally based on experiments carried out at the Wuhan Institute, but overlooks the theory that Covid-19 was intentionally created by scientists as a potential biological weapon. Scientists believe that the intermediate animal was infected with coronavirus before it jumped on a living human, and ongoing research suggests that the mediator may be a pangolin – a squamous, ant-like creature.

It is also unclear whether the coronavirus has spread to humans after the client has eaten the virus-carrying animal on the market, or whether the infected droplets may have been passed on to another animal that was later killed for food.

On a Friday press conference, White House immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci shot claims that Covid-19 was created by man, confirming that killer disease is probably from bats.

Dr Fauci cited the extensive genetic sequencing study of Covid-19, adding: “The mutations needed to get to where it is now are completely compatible with the jump from animal to human.”

China contradicts the claim that the virus is from the Wuhan laboratory, which in 2015 received more than $ 3 million in US funds. In 2018, US Department of State officials sent the cables back to Washington, expressing concerns about the shoddy security procedures in place during the coronavirus experiments carried out by bats.





