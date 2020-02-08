Donald Trump dismisses officials who testified on impeachment

President Donald Trump ousted two government officials, Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, who testified against him during his impeachment hearings.

The president took his revenge just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the removal of the Democrats, was escorted from the White House complex.

His lawyer said it was in retaliation for “telling the truth”.

“The truth has cost Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his private life,” said David Pressman in a statement.

Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, was also asked to step down as a White House lawyer on Friday, the military said in a statement.

The two men were reassigned to other positions in the military.

Next came the announcement that Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, was also absent.

Lt Col Alexander Vindman (Andrew Harnik / AP)

“I was informed today that the President intends to call me back immediately as the United States ambassador to the European Union,” said Sondland in a statement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump is glad the impeachment trial is over and “maybe people should pay for it.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the ouster of Mr. Vindman was “a clear and brazen act of reprisal that highlights the President’s fear of the truth.

“The chastisement of the president is precisely what led the Republican senators to be complicit in its concealment.”

Californian Democrat Jackie Speier called it “the Friday evening massacre,” comparing the situation to the so-called Saturday evening massacre of President Richard Nixon, when senior justice officials resigned after refusing to do so. offers by dismissing a special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal. (The prosecutor himself was fired anyway.)

Ms. Speier added in her tweet: “I’m sure Trump is furious at not being able to fire Pelosi.”

It’s the Friday night massacre. I’m sure Trump is furious that he can’t fire Pelosi. We are not a dictatorship… yet. https://t.co/YinQhZ4cKW

– Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) February 8, 2020

Senate Republicans, who acquitted Trump just two days before he abused his office, remained silent Friday night.

Many of them had reacted indignantly during the Senate trial when Democrat Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor, suggested that Mr. Trump would take revenge on those who encountered him during the removal procedure.

Since his acquittal, Trump has not learned anything by criticizing his critics, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote against him.

On Friday, he also took on Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia whom Trump hoped to vote with the Republicans for his acquittal, but who ended up voting to condemn.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” with Manchin’s votes, saying that no president had done more for his state. He added that Mr. Manchin was “just a puppet” for the Democratic leaders of the House and the Senate.

It was Alexander Vindman who said for the first time in the House that in America “the good things” – a phrase repeated in the recall trial by Mr. Schiff.

Mr. Sondland was also a crucial witness in the investigation into the removal of the House, telling investigators “that everyone was aware” of Mr. Trump’s desire to pressure Ukraine for politically charged investigations “.

He explained how he understood there was a “quid pro quo” “linking a desired visit to the White House with the Ukrainian leader and an announcement that the country would conduct” the inquiries desired by the president.

Sondland “chose to be fired rather than resign,” said an American official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer released a one-page statement accusing Trump of taking revenge on his client.

“He did what every member of our army is accused of doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath and he served his country, even though it was fraught with danger and danger. personal perils, “said Pressman.

“And for that, the most powerful man in the world – supported by silence, the collapsible and the accomplice – decided to take revenge.”