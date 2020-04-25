Donald Trump does not owe millions to the Bank of China

Donald Trump does not owe the Bank of China tens of millions of dollars.

On Friday, Politico misreported that President Trump had millions of dollars in debt with the state-controlled Bank of China. The story also incorrectly referred to “the historical background that a president turned developer paid millions to a bank controlled by a foreign government.”

History went on to say that Trump’s alleged “financial deal” with the Chinese bank “complicates one of Trump’s emerging campaign attacks on Biden: that the former vice president would be a gift to the communist country and America’s main economic rival. “.

But Donald Trump was not a borrower and the Bank of China is not the creditor of the investment vehicle that owns the New York City office building that is the focus of the story.

Ali Pardo, deputy director of press communications for the Trump campaign, said:

The far-left and liberal media will not stop at nothing to distort the president. They will even go so far as to sensationalize stories that make no logical sense. President Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the nation before he entered public service, while people like Hunter Biden have been naming his family name and unquestionably taking advantage of his father’s political career.

Trump has an investment in an office tower located at 1290th Avenue in the Americas, near Rockefeller Center in New York City. But the loan that finances that building is no longer owed to the Bank of China. It was sold years ago in a portfolio managed by Wells Fargo and owned by a wide range of investors.

The Trump organization has a 30 percent stake in the limited company that owns 1290 Avenue of America, making President Trump a passive minority investor. The rest of the stake is owned by Vornado Realty Trust, one of the largest commercial real estate investors in the US.

Tenants of the building include AXA Equitable Financial, Neuberger Berman and Hachette Books.

In 2012, the building was refinanced with a $ 950 million loan from a consortium of banks that included the Bank of China, which had already become one of the largest commercial real estate lenders in the United States. The other lenders at the time were the commercial ones. real estate financing units of Deutsche Bank, UBS and Goldman Sachs.

But these loans were packaged in bonds, mortgage-backed securities and sold to investors. Wells Fargo is the master of service, meaning the loan payments would go to Wells rather than to the Bank of China. The bonds are owned by a wide range of investors, including mutual funds managed by Vanguard, J.P. Morgan Chase and T.D. Ameritrade.

The securitization occurred within days of the closing of the original loan and ended the role of the Bank of China in the loan. As a result, the Bank of China is no longer a direct lender of the building’s collaboration, and Trump certainly doesn’t owe $ 10 million to the Chinese lender.

Securitization was widely reported at the time because it was the first time a Chinese lender had been involved in the sale of commercial mortgage securities in the United States.

The deal was sponsored by control partner Vornado without any active involvement from the Trump organization or President Trump himself. Contrary to Politico’s false report, the president had no financial dealings with the state-controlled Chinese bank.