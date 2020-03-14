Donald Trump endorses Nancy Pelosi Coronavirus’s economic relief bill

President Donald Trump announced his support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bill Friday night to help economically affected Americans with the spread of coronavirus.

“I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!” Trump said of the bill on Twitter, emphasizing that he fully supported it.

The Family’s First Coronavirus Response Act was the product of intense negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the president published a first bill Wednesday night.

The president initially stated his opposition to the bill on Thursday, saying he had too many “goodness” not related to Democrats trying to add to the bill.

Pelosi and Mnuchin continued to negotiate throughout Friday, as the president announced a state of emergency in the United States to further attack the coronavirus spread.

The bill includes two weeks of paid sick leave and sick leave for family members affected by the virus, and strengthens unemployment insurance for people who lose work. The bill also includes meal funding for students and seniors.

The bill will also conduct free coronavirus testing for uninsured Americans.

But the bill does not include President Trump’s request for a payroll tax cut, something the Democrats considered a headline.

The House of Representatives will vote on the bill Friday night, and will likely pass easily with Trump’s support.

“I fully agree with H.R. 6201: The First CoronaVirus Family Response Act, which will be voted on in the House tonight,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

I fully agree with H.R. 6201: First CoronaVirus Family Response Report, to be voted on in the House tonight. This bill will follow my directions from the free CoronaVirus tests and paid sick leave from our affected American workers. I have directed …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

… FIRST. The health and well-being of American families. We look forward to signing the final bill, as soon as possible.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020