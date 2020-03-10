The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump has not been tested for coronavirus.

“The president has not received COVID-19 tests because he has not had close or prolonged contact with any COVID-19-confirmed patients, or has any symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Monday.

Grisham cited the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and asked medical professionals to base their testing decisions on the symptoms and patient exposure history.

“President Trump is in excellent health and his physician will continue to monitor him closely,” Grisham said in his statement.

Trump spent the weekend traveling with Representative Matt Gaetz, who after returning to Washington, D.C., on board Air Force One, admitted that he had contact with a CPAC assistant who tested positive for the disease. Gaetz announced that he would self-authorize as a precaution.

Three additional members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), also announced their decision to self-authorize after learning that they had contact with the individual. infected with the virus.

Mark Meadows (R-NC), the incoming Chief of Staff and the incoming White House Representative, revealed on Monday night that he was also self-authorizing, as he may have been exposed to someone with the virus. The meadows tested for the virus, which returned negative.

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed at a White House press briefing Monday about the virus that had not been tested for coronavirus.