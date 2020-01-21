Donald Trump indictment: all you need to know about the Senate trial

The generally worthy U.S. Senate may see tensions rising in the party line as Donald Trump’s dismissal begins.

The upper house of Congress will see legal teams of rock stars huddle together a few yards apart and U.S. chief justice John Roberts as proceedings progress.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives removed the president last month on two counts: abuse of power by denying US military aid to Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden obstructs Congress by refusing to comply with their investigation.

Here’s what to watch when the US President’s trial begins Tuesday around 1 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT):

Mitch McConnell (Senate TV / AP)

– Basic rules

The Senate opens with a debate on the structure and rules of procedure. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, proposes a two-day condensed timetable for the opening of debates on the impeachment orders adopted by the United States House on December 18.

Mr. McConnell’s ground rules are outlined in a four-page resolution to be voted as one of the first items on the agenda. It is delaying votes on witnesses until later in the process, rather than in advance, as the Democrats had asked.

But McConnell’s plan for the witnesses is in keeping with the organizational resolution that established the structure of the trial of former President Bill Clinton in 1999.

The Senate side of the US Capitol at sunrise in Washington DC (AP)

– Draw the curtain

“At any time”, according to the rules of the Senate, the majority of senators present can vote to close the debates and debate in private. This would mean that the television cameras will be closed and that all who are not members of the Senate will be expelled from the chamber until the senators choose to reopen it.

Senators did this at various times during the Clinton trial. McConnell went on to argue that members of the chamber listen better in private.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sworn in to members of the Senate for impeachment trial (Senate Television / AP)

– The long term

After the four opening days of oral argument – with a maximum of 24 hours per party – senators will have up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will there be votes on calling other witnesses.

According to Senate rules, the trial must take place six days a week – all except Sunday – until it is resolved.

– Outside the network

Watch out for a coterie of Democratic senators who literally prefer to be elsewhere – especially Iowa and New Hampshire – before their party’s first votes on the right to choose who will try to overthrow Trump in the November elections.

Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota may show signs of fatigue when flying between Washington and these places – as well as dealing with being disconnected from the Internet for hours.

Also look for more video calls to supporters and announcements designed to give them a measure of presence in the first candidate states.

Democratic Presidential Hope Bernie Sanders (APP)

– Prosecutors

Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff of California and Judicial Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler of New York are leading the case. Five other Democrats complete the prosecution team, a president of the American group Nancy Pelosi said that she had chosen in part for their experience of the law.

Zoe Lofgren of California has worked on three indictments, starting with one that helped persuade former President Richard Nixon to resign.

Val Demings of Florida is not a lawyer, but she is a former police chief and, as a member of both committees, is fully conversant with the case against Mr. Trump. Hakeem Jeffries is a lawyer and president of the House Democratic Caucus, so he is close to the ranks of Ms. Pelosi.

Ms. Pelosi also chose two freshmen who helped overthrow the house of Republican control in 2018. Sylvia Garcia of Texas is a former judge. And Jason Crow of Colorado is a retired Army Ranger who was one of seven new national security members to call for the removal of Mr. Trump from his conduct with Ukraine.

On the way to Davos, Switzerland, to meet world and business leaders and bring good policy and hundreds of billions of dollars more to the United States of America! We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by far !!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

– For the president

Donald Trump threw great personalities into his defense team.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and personal lawyer Jay Sekulow should lead the argument that Mr. Trump did not commit any crime, that the abuse of power is not a fixed offense and that the President is the victim of a political “witch hunt” by the Democrats.

Bringing experience in both constitutional law and impeachment politics, he added retired law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the independent lawyer who investigated Mr. Clinton. The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.

The team, less experienced in the Senate than prosecutors in the House as a whole, visited the Senate chamber on Monday, in part to test the material it plans to use for audiovisual presentations.

Look for signs of tension involving the president’s outside legal team and White House lawyers. On Sunday, Mr. Dershowitz tried to distance himself from the president.

Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts (AP)

– In numbers

100: The total number of senators.

53: The Republican majority.

51: The number of senators who must agree on almost everything for this to happen during an indictment trial.

Four: the number of Republican senators who must join the Democrats to reach the magic level of 51.

Two-thirds: the proportion of senators required to convict and remove a president.

So 67 members of the Senate should vote to convict, if each senator votes.

President of Nancy Pelosi (AP)

– The gang

The two sides will keep an eye on Senate moderates for an emerging band of three to four who could influence the outcome on issues such as whether to summon former national security adviser John Bolton. This vote will not take place for days or even weeks.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine has met with a few of her party colleagues who wish to consider testimony and documents that were not part of the indictment investigation.

Watch Republican senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska to see if this group can stand together and force the senate to consider other things.