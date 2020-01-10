Donald Trump, Iran and who is really to blame for the Ukrainian jet tragedy

Loading...

Innocent people always die in war.

And now we have seen it again.

A few days ago we wrote an editorial expressing our gratitude that no American lives were lost in Iran’s air strikes on US troops early Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

But now we have learned that the lives of completely innocent people from seven other countries – 176 lives to be precise – were probably lost by the fog of the war.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the newest world leader who accused the crash of the Ukrainian jet outside Tehran of one of the Iranian missiles launched during the attack to avenge the death of Soleimani. Once an investigation has been completed, Pompeo said that “he is convinced that we and the world will take appropriate action in response.”

Our questions to Pompeo are these: should we not also take ‘appropriate action’ against ourselves? Are we not indirectly responsible for the loss of these civilian lives?

Yes, we know that Soleimani has fueled violence in the Middle East and was responsible for hundreds of American deaths. But the Trump government still has to present a convincing argument that the general had to be killed to stop an immediate threat to our nation.

On Friday at Fox News, where no one is about to ask a difficult question, Trump said Soleimani was planning attacks on four US embassies.

We don’t buy it. If Iran had launched such attacks, it would have provoked a total war, the lukewarm retribution of the General’s murders – no harm done to rocket attacks at two military bases in Iraq – showing that it makes no sense.

Iran has found a way to prevent war, even after the United States killed Soleimani. It was clearly not going to attack four American embassies before that time.

The whole thing makes us sick and sad. As we see it, last week’s lesson is that the Trump government was wildly irresponsible in its decision to kill Soleimani right now, no matter how reprehensible the general was. And to talk again about retribution – for the shooting of Iran from the Ukrainian plane – is hypocritical and absurd.

According to the BBC, the 176 victims include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three British and three Germans.

If there is war, the whole world loses.

