Donald Trump: Iran “withdraws” after missile strikes on Iraqi military bases

President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be “withdrawing” and said that no American was injured in the strike of Iran’s ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops.

Speaking from the White House, Trump seemed determined to defuse the crisis, saying he would not fight back militarily for strikes.

Instead, he said the United States would immediately put in place new economic sanctions “until Iran changes its behavior” after the country’s most brazen direct assault on America since the taken from the American Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

The attack came days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Iranian Quds Force.

Iran was committed to fighting back, bringing the two countries on the brink of war.

Trump attributed an early warning system “that worked very well” to the fact that no American or Iraqi was killed.

He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” for the result.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon” and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which it withdrew the United States.

He also announced that he would ask NATO to become “much more involved in the Middle East process”.

The president also used his speech to address Iran directly, saying “we want you to have a future and a great future”.

He declared that the United States is ready to embrace peace and all those who seek it.