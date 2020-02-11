Donald Trump is asking for billions to bring people to the moon

The Trump administration is seeking to increase NASA’s annual funding to accomplish its mission of bringing a man and a woman to the moon by 2024.

In its overnight overnight budget request, the White House asked Congress to allocate more than $ 25 billion to NASA in 2021, with $ 12.4 billion earmarked for the lunar landing program.

This would be another significant increase in funding for the space agency, which has an annual budget of less than $ 20 billion in 2017, when President Donald Trump took office, to $ 22.6 billion for fiscal 2020, which ends in September. rose 30.

Donald Trump wants more money for another NASA moon landing. (AP)

The document also highlights a number of future budget problems for NASA that are expected to raise the annual budget to $ 26.3 billion in 2025.

There is no guarantee that Congress will respond to the administration’s request. The White House’s budget proposal is primarily a statement of its priorities, and the legislature practically never follows it. Congress has traditionally funded NASA at or above the levels required by the White House.

However, Congress has ignored certain requests, e.g. For example, Trump’s calls to cancel certain science programs, including NASA’s WFIRST telescope. The space agency was allocated most of the money it had requested for its lunar program, called Artemis, in the spending legislation passed in mid-December.

Apollo 12 mission commander Charles P. “Pete” Conrad can be seen on the lunar surface in this November 1969 photo. He was the third man to walk on the moon. (AP Photo / NASA) (AP / AAP)

The White House proposal gives legislators a clearer picture of how much money the Artemis program would cost and how the space agency plans to spend it. For example, $ 3.4 billion will be earmarked for the development of a human lunar landing system, “the first targeted funding for such a system since Apollo,” the budget document said.

The Space Launch System, a massive rocket that Boeing is building for NASA and has cost over $ 2 billion to develop each year, continues to be fully funded and supported. SLS has been criticized for years for delays and cost overruns. However, NASA believes the rocket is the only vehicle that can meet the space agency’s ambitions for the moon.

The Artemis program also has critics.

Apollo 11 successfully landed on the moon 50 years ago. (PA / AAP)

The space agency was already working on a moon landing in 2028 before Trump took office. Then, last March, Vice President Mike Pence made an astonishing announcement: NASA should significantly shorten this time span and bring American astronauts back to the surface of the moon “by all means” within the next five years.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said the lunar mission would serve as a springboard for later exploration of Mars, and NASA would acquire the know-how and technological skills that it would need for future missions in the deeper solar system. He is also committed to keeping costs down through intensive partnerships with the private sector. Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Blue Origin, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, are already struggling for contracts under the new Artemis program.

Bridenstine, a former Republican congressman from Oklahoma, told CNN Business in an interview last year that he had worked hard to depoliticize the program. But many Democrats in Congress remain skeptical.

Nobody has walked on the moon in decades. (EPA / AAP)

Last month, the house’s space subcommittee approved a NASA approval law that required the space agency to keep its 2028 moon landing timeline to send astronauts into Mars orbit by 2033, lunar lander to the private sector.

Bridenstine replied in a blog post that he was “concerned” that the House’s actions “brought some significant limitations to our approach to exploring the moon”.

President Trump has raised questions about his own support for the program. “For all the money we spend, NASA should NOT talk about the moon,” the president wrote in a tweet last June, sending shockwaves through the space industry. “You should focus on the much bigger things we do, including Mars (to which the moon belongs).”

In 1976, NASA unwittingly sold tapes with original material from the Apollo 11 lunar mission to the moon to a happy intern who had held them for decades. He didn’t even know their content. (EPA / AAP)

Bridenstine later clarified that the President intended to convey that Mars was NASA’s top priority and that the White House fully supported the Artemis program.

Bridenstine said in a speech on Monday that Monday’s budget proposal had solidified this support.

“If the president’s support for NASA was not previously clear, it should be obvious now,” he said.