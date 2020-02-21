[donald-trump-is-not-delighted-that-‘parasite’-triumphed-at-the-oscars]

Donald Trump has hit out at the Oscars for awarding the ideal photograph honour to Parasite, mainly because the record-generating movie is South Korean.

The US President questioned a rally in Colorado: ““How undesirable had been the Academy Awards this calendar year?” The response was a sea of boos from the crowd.

“The winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about?” Trump questioned. “We got enough difficulties with South Korea with trade and on top of it, they give them the ideal film of the yr.”

Trump goes off on the Oscars for offering Best Photo to Parasite since it is really a South Korean film pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

The acclaimed film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, created historical past by getting the 1st film not in English to gain finest photograph. The darkly amusing social satire also won awards for very best director, best intercontinental film and primary screenplay.

“Was it fantastic? I never know. I’m hunting for, like – can we get like Absent With The Wind again, you should?” Trump mentioned, sparking large cheers.

Absent With The Wind was introduced in 1939 and starred Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, the daughter of a plantation proprietor in the Deep South. It has confronted frequent criticism for its depiction of slavery, and its liberal use of racist slurs.

Neon, the studio that produced Parasite, swiftly responded to Trump’s dig on Twitter, crafting: “Understandable, he can not read through.”

US comedy mogul Judd Apatow joked: “That’s mainly because Trump prefers North Korea.”

Comprehensible, he won’t be able to study.#Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020 https://t.co/lNqGJkUrDP — NEON (@neonrated) February 21, 2020

That is because Trump prefers North Korea. https://t.co/1Qw2lKXTzt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, it was recently uncovered that Martin Scorsese wrote a heartfelt letter to director Bong Joon-ho subsequent the large good results relished by the latter’s film Parasite at the Oscars 2020.

Previous week, it was noted that Tilda Swinton is established to star in a Television spin-off of Parasite.