Donald Trump is still pushing that unproven coronavirus drug

Despite no medical qualifications, Donald Trump has been pushing hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure for COVD-1 coronavirus, ignoring medical experts. In his press briefing on Sunday, he said that while experts said there was not enough evidence to suggest Trump was confident in possible treatment, the United States had stocked several million doses of the drug.

Disagreements over drugs are causing widespread conflicts among White House staff. An “epic situation house showdown” began on Saturday when Trump’s economic adviser, Peter Navarro, announced that the drug showed “clear therapeutic efficacy” in the fight for the coronavirus, according to a report by Axios.

Anthony Fossi, an infectious pathologist for Trump’s coronavirus task force, pushed back, saying there was only unique evidence at the moment. According to one of the report’s sources, “just remove Peter”, forced everyone to try to calm him down, including Mike Pence and Jared Kushner, while Fauci simply “looked confused.”

However, if you are wondering if Navarro is a reliable source here (despite not being a medical doctor), keep in mind that this is a person who created an ego with an engraver of his own name to introduce him as an expert “in his own book. .

Navarro did an essay by his name (Ron Varra) and transformed it into a fake expert that he quotes in books https://t.co/ZCx0hBBXLF https://t.co/q7mE3vNHwc

– Justin Miller (@Justinism1) Apr 6, 2020

It is clear that Trump on either side – a man who also created an alter ego to boost his profile! -This contention has been accepted in the facts is not true. During his daily briefing on Sunday, he agreed not to answer any questions to Dr. Fousi about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

“I’ve answered 15 times. You don’t have to answer ”- Trump stopped Dr. Fawsey from answering a question about hydroxychloroquine peaks. twitter.com/8R1K1hDsaX

– Aaron Roper (@Autroper) Apr 6, 2020

The Washington Post perfectly describes that bizarre moment:

In the end, a CNN reporter turned to Anthony S. Foussi, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with his sharp question for his opinion on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine: “What is the evidence for treatment?”

Foucie opened his mouth, standing on the microphone – but before he could speak, the answer came in lieu of Trump.

“Do you know how many times he has answered this question?” Trump cut it. “Probably 15.”

Tantana smiles across Fauce’s face. His eyes, framed with a pair of wire rimmed glasses, tickled quickly to Trump. He looked back at the reporter who was telling the president, “The question is about the doctor. … He is your medical expert, right? “

For a moment the smile of the fountain is all teeth now. Trump strictly pointed the finger, told the reporter, “You don’t have to ask questions,” and so Fauci didn’t answer, and that was exactly when the press conference changed.

Hopefully, hydroxychloroquine or any other drug that is currently being tested will end up being an effective treatment. In the meantime, it is dangerous for Trump to pressure this drug (when people who need it for other conditions like Lopas find it in short supply) and should someone like Peter Navarro insist that he is fairly qualified to propose? A “second opinion” after Foucie disagreed with him.

Some even argue that what these two people are doing is practicing medicine without a license, which may seem dramatic but not necessarily wrong.

I can’t take it anymore. I was in The Hague I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see it. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4

– Rap. Tavia Galonsky (@Repgallonsky) April 6, 2020

