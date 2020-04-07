Donald Trump Jr. wants his dad to forgive Joe Exotic for ‘just a meme’

Donald Trump Jr., the man whose only life is Donald Trump’s son (Photo by Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested that Tiger King’s Joe Exotic star receive a Presidential pardon from his father.

The President’s worst son decided to retire from his pivotal role as an anti-transgender MAGA to call for the release of a tiger after a successful Netflix series.

Donald Trump Jr. said the Joe Exotic phrase was ‘cruel’.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Trump Jr. joked about the prospect of Joe Exotic’s pardon. He added: “Maybe not right now, but I could be due to the meme. And to be honest about what they are doing on these issues. It would be very strange to see that in the future.”

“Now, I don’t know exactly what he was charged with. I watched the show, but it’s like, I don’t know what he was guilty of or he wasn’t. It doesn’t seem like he was innocent.

“But when they say, ‘We’re going to leave this guy for 30 years,’ I say it sounds cruel.”

Of course, innocence or something else is not a factor to consider when President Trump pardons it.

Trump Jr. added: “You know what the dangers of this show are? None of us know that you would have a pet leopard like $ 2000.”

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for trying to hire people to kill Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

He was also charged with eight counts of violating the Lacey Species Act for wildlife and nine charges for violating the Endangered Species Act.

The Tiger King star also said he was innocent.

However, he continues his innocence – and in the grand lawsuit filed in federal court last month, he says he suffered torture and human rights violations, false imprisonment, false imprisonment, and the right to vote.

The Ministry of Interior and the US Fish and Wildlife Service in the US have been named in the lawsuit, seeking $ 73,840,000 in damages for the loss of its property-related assets, including $ 15 million in connection with its conviction.

Conservationist Joseph Schreibvogel Maldonado-Passage, says he took them “because (he) is a no-nonsense man who owns a lot of tigers and sells animals”.