Donald Trump Jumping Nancy Pelosi’s St. Patrick’s Lunch

President Donald Trump has decided to skip the annual St. Patrick’s Day Congressional Lunch on Capitol Hill, according to Politico’s Playbook.

“Since spokeswoman [House Nancy Pelosi] has decided to disassociate this Nation with its actions and rhetoric, the President will not participate in times when he so often chooses to drive discord and disunity, and instead will hold rich history and a strong bond between the United States and Ireland in the White House on March 12, “White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

The annual lunch on Capitol Hill is around St. Patrick’s Day, plus a White House meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland and a White House reception where traditional Taoiseach offer the President a bowl of chamfers.

Congressional lunch is an ongoing tradition started by the President of the House, Tip O’Neill in 1983, who invited President Ronald Reagan to Capitol Hill for the occasion.

But the relationship between Trump and Pelosi has deteriorated, especially after she tore up the President’s speech in her 2020 State of the Union address.

He also removed the words “high privilege” and “distinct honor” for the traditional introduction by the President to Congress at the beginning of his speech.

In celebration of last year’s St. Patrick’s Day, Pelosi needed Trump on immigration at the front desk, citing former President Ronald Reagan and ONeill.