Donald Trump knows war with Iran will hinder chances of re-election

The murder of the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Qasem Soleimani, brings the end of the mullahs’ regional expansionism and warmongering at a critical time in the region.

In order to protect American lives, President Trump has ordered preventive action to assassinate the symbol of Iran’s regional power. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained in more detail the reason for this defensive action and the inevitability of the assassination of Soleimani.

“The intelligence assessment has clearly shown that no action – allowing Soleimani to continue his plot and planning, his terror campaign – has created more risk than taking the steps we took last week” said Pompeo.

The fundamental pillars on which the theocracy in Iran is established are the export of terrorism and internal repression.

Secretary Pompeo’s 12 + 1 requests for Iran target one of these pillars. Amid mass anti-Iranian protests in Iraq, it seems that the United States has understood the urgency of forming a strategy to manage the CGRI based on its true nature.

Indeed, the mullahs are trapped between the devil and the deep blue sea. The regime must catch up with its shattered hegemony for its ideological forces inside the country and its regional proxies, particularly in Iraq.

Thus, CGRI commanders repeated the same old rhetoric of attacking American interests in the region. Predictably, a defense adviser to the regime’s supreme guide threatened to target US military bases in the region.

In addition, regime officials in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah, are threatening to take revenge on US air strikes against the group in Iraq and Syria.

“The answer will certainly be military and against military sites,” Brigadier-General HGC Hossein Dehqan told CNN on Sunday.

However, Dehqan paradoxically alluded to the clear fact that the theocracy is neither able nor willing to start a war with the West.

“Let me tell you one thing: our leaders have officially announced that we have never sought war and we will not seek war,” he said.

In reality, Trump and the Iranian regime see war as a serious threat to the existence of their political future.

The U.S. presidential election is coming and Trump has had enough challenges with his national enemies, but he fully understands that being weak against Iran will jeopardize his re-election.

However, Trump will have a good chance of being re-elected even in the event of a possible controlled confrontation with the mullahs. But the Western allies should unite if the mullahs make a strategic mistake, and the United Kingdom has sent a Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Middle East if necessary. protect British national interests against the CGRI.

The story is completely different in Iran. For a nationally hated dictatorial regime that has sunk into economic and political crises while losing its regional and international legitimacy, it is inevitable that its existence will lose the balance of power within the country.

On the other hand, Iran is a barrel of powder after the ruthless repression of nationwide protests in the country in November – in which the regime killed at least 1,500 protesters based on information from the group’s network Iranian MEK opposition forces in Iran, later confirmed by Reuters.

President Trump recently tweeted, “If Iran strikes Americans or American assets, we have chosen 52 Iranian targets, some at a very high level.”

Today, the Iranian mullahs have understood the message and are tiptoeing around Trump’s red lines. Any American attack on the mullahs will change the balance of power inside Iran in favor of popular resistance against the theocratic dictatorship, including for the PMOI.

The PMOI is the only organized opposition in Iran and abroad, which has faced the CGRI for more than three decades. The organization has already helped the Iranian people to form resistance units in Iranian society. These units seize the opportunities during any anti-regime demonstration across the country to target the regime’s military and economic bases as well as the symbols of repression.

The PMOI and its units are ready to assist the repressed Iranian people to overthrow the regime entirely. Therefore, the theocracy fears that the outcome of any US military strike against them will be a major blow to the capacity of its repressive forces. crush the looming popular uprising.

What the mullahs and their allies in Iraq and the region can do for the moment is to use the body of Soleimani to close ranks and keep their ideological forces loyal for some time.

The mullahs will also try to divert attention from anti-regime protests in the two countries for as long as possible. The next perilous crisis is that the Iranian regime has announced that it will no longer honor its commitments under the nuclear deal. Maybe Israel will strike Iran before the United States.

Hamid Bahrami is a former Iranian political prisoner. He is a human rights and political activist and works as a freelance journalist. Bahrami contributed to Herald Scotland, The Hill, Al Arabiya English, The Jerusalem Post and The Daily Caller to cover Middle East affairs. He tweets on @HaBahrami and blog on Analyzeco