Donald Trump News: President swears anti-abortion support

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for stricter abortion restrictions and pledged at the March for Life annual demonstration in Washington that “unborn children in the White House have never had a stronger defender.”

Mr. Trump made history as the first president to attend the event since it began almost half a century ago, trying to strengthen his ties to an important coalition of his political base that he will need in his re-election this year.

Faith leaders pray with President Donald Trump during a rally for evangelical followers at the King Jesus International Ministry Church in Miami. (AP)

He used his utterances not only to express support for the movement, but to call those who advocate looser abortion laws radical, often using a language that misrepresented most Democrats’ views.

“Together we are the voice of the voiceless,” said Trump.

“When it comes to Democrats – and you know that – you have seen what happened. Democrats have represented the most radical and extreme positions in this country for years and decades, and you can say that for centuries.

“The Trump administration has worked consistently to regulate or restrict access to abortion. It has appointed two Supreme Court judges to act against the abortion and announced on Friday legal action against California over the state mandate of insurers, including private health insurance. ” To cover abortions. “

The march is in line with the week of the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this year, as is tradition, in an anti-abortion response to the landmark Supreme Court case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide.

The event was founded in 1974 by anti-abortion activist Nellie Gray and typically attracts around 100,000 attendees from across the country.

According to the organizers of the march, it is planned to continue the event until Roe falls.

While the impeachment process against President Donald Trump is underway in the Senate, activists participating in the March for Life anti-abortion rally visit the United States Capitol. (AP)

How Trump has positioned himself as an ally of the anti-abortion right movement

Mr Trump is the first president to take part in the march, said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini. He was also the first president to speak about satellite on the march when speaking to participants in 2018.

Since taking office in 2017, Mr. Trump has reintroduced the U.S. government ban on international non-governmental organizations that conduct or promote abortions, appointed anti-abortion judges, and rejected abortions later in pregnancy.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services has also taken several measures to regulate or restrict access to abortion, some with the stated aim of protecting the religious freedom of care providers during his term in office.

Trump’s campaign will also create another coalition against abortion rights, which, as in 2016, will head anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List. President Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s national spokeswoman, announced on the eve of the march.

The march has been supported by several republican governments in the past, and it was no different with Mr. Trump.

In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke at the event. The Vice President did this again in 2019.

Former presidents called by phone before the march, with both Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush speaking before the event.