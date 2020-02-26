[donald-trump-offers-leading-white-dwelling-purpose-to-college-college-student]

Donald Trump has handed a top rated White House job to a 23-calendar year-previous university scholar, according to reviews in the US.

James Bacon, a university student at George Washington University, will just take over the role of director of operations for the Presidential Personnel Office environment (PPO) – the body which approves and determines options for presidential appointments.

Bacon, who Politico claimed worked in the office of transportation together with his scientific studies, takes more than from Katja Bullock, who served by way of both of those Bush and Reagan presidencies.

Bullock is extra than 50 many years more mature than Bacon.

He also reportedly took time out of his scientific tests to work as a liaison in the department of housing and city improvement, which means he will graduate later on than at first predicted.

Politico claimed that this was most current go in the US president’s bid to take away disloyal associates of his personal staff from their positions adhering to his acquittal in the historic impeachment hearings.

Before this thirty day period, he ousted Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, who testified against him through the hearings.