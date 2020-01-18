Donald Trump Prosecutors Unveiled By Democrats

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has appointed two chamber presidents who led the investigation into the dismissal of President Donald Trump as prosecutors for his Senate trial.

The chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, who led the investigation, and the representative of the president, Jerry Nadler, whose committee approved the impeachment articles, among those responsible for the charge.

“Today is an important day,” said Ms. Pelosi, accompanied by the team.

“This is the Constitution of the United States.” ”

Mr. Schiff and Mr. Nadler will lead the seven-member team that includes a diverse selection of politicians, particularly those with experience in the courtroom.

They include Hakeem Jeffries, Sylvia Garcia, Val Demings and Jason Crow.

Trump was removed from office last month by the Democrat-led House for abuse of power following his pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden when Trump refused aid to the country.

He was also charged with obstructing the Congressional investigation.

The House is expected to vote later today to send the impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for his dismissal.

The managers will then tour the articles through the Capitol to the Senate.

Trump’s trial will be only the third presidential recall trial in the history of the United States, and it takes place in the context of a politically divided nation and an election year.

New details about Trump’s efforts on Ukraine appeared Tuesday evening, increasing pressure on senators to call witnesses at trial, a move that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reluctant to take. .

House investigators announced that they were returning a “mine” of new recordings of phone calls, text messages and other information from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Schiff said the information shows Trump’s efforts “to force Ukraine to help the president’s re-election campaign”.

He said that this and other new evidence must be included in the Senate trial.

The Senate is slated to turn into an impeachment court as early as Thursday, although important proceedings would not begin until next Tuesday after the vacation of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Constitution requires the Chief Justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to take an oath to render “impartial justice”.

McConnell, who negotiates the rules of the trial, said that all Republican senators agreed with his plan to start the session and consider the issue of witnesses later.

Senate Republicans also said they would reject the idea of ​​voting simply to reject the impeachment articles against Mr. Trump, as Mr. Trump himself suggested.

Mr. McConnell agreed that he did not have the votes to do so.

“There is little or no feeling in the Republican conference for a motion to reject,” McConnell said on Tuesday.

“Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”

An increasing number of senators say they want to guarantee that the ground rules provide for the possibility of calling new witnesses.

Maine Senator Susan Collins is leading an effort among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski for witness votes.

Romney said he wanted to hear John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the White House, who others say has alarmed the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by M Giuliani.

The Democrats have pushed Republicans, who have a slim majority in the Senate, to consider new evidence, arguing that new information emerged during Ms. Pelosi’s month-long delay in bringing charges.

The Republicans control the house, 53-47, and are almost certain to acquit Trump.

It only takes 51 votes at the recall trial to approve the settlement or call witnesses.

Only four Republican senators could form a majority with the Democrats to insist on new evidence.

It would also take only 51 senators to vote to dismiss the charges against Mr. Trump.

At Tuesday’s private Republican lunch, Senator Rand Paul warned that if witnesses were allowed, witnesses for the defense could also be called.

He and other Republicans want to summon Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of directors of an oil company in Ukraine, Burisma, while his father was vice-president.

Mr. McConnell is writing an organizational resolution that will outline the next steps.

Approving it will be among their first trial votes, likely next Tuesday.

He prefers to model the trial of Mr. Trump in part on the process used for the trial of the then president, Bill Clinton, in 1999.

It also contained motions to recall or call new witnesses.

McConnell is hesitant to call new witnesses who will prolong the trial and put vulnerable senators who are ready to be re-elected in 2020 at a dead end with difficult choices.

At the same time, he wants to give these same senators ample room to show voters that they are listening to demands for a fair trial.

Most Republicans now seem ready to accept McConnell’s plan to start the trial first and then consider the witnesses later, rather than in advance, as the Democrats want.

Even if senators can vote to call new witnesses, it is not at all clear that there would be majorities to summon Mr. Bolton or the others.