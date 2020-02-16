[donald-trump-refers-to-himself-as-‘the-king’,-twitter-is-quick-to-appropriate-him]

graphic: Alex Wong/Getty Visuals

There is some thing deeply sad about waking up, seeing the phrase “YOU ARE NOT A KING” trending on Twitter and quickly figuring out it is about the President of the United States. The phrase was in reaction to a tweet Donald trump despatched, the place he rates an short article in the New York Periods by Peter Baker, in which Baker takes advantage of the Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “When you strike at a king, you will have to eliminate him.”

The title of the piece, “While Stained in Historical past, Trump Will Emerge From Trial Triumphant and Unshackled”, discusses an enboldened Trump, who will see his acquittal from the Senate as carte blanche, creating our country’s most entitled president ever even additional so. Following tweeting the quote, lots of took to Twitter to get in touch with out the megalomaniac-in-main:

YOU ARE NOT A KING. The only king you are is the Burger King. pic.twitter.com/LSMjgrfMSO — The Joy of Trolling (@twelthavenue) February 15, 2020

You are not a king. But cursed you shall be for this kind of travesty, ethical disregard, and for corruption of your substantial office. En lumen de Saintes y Divinitas Spiritatis. Invoco Sanctum. By the energy invested in thee and by the ability of three. So mote it be. pic.twitter.com/sqmfC4bde3 — Witches From Trump 🌙🌊 (@WitchesHexTrump) February 15, 2020

You are not a king. The American colonies fought the Revolution because People in america had had enough of kings. And The united states has had sufficient of you. Also — YOU studying Emerson? Never make me giggle. — Tom Strini (@striniwrites) February 15, 2020

This could be the most sinister tweet Trump has at any time posted. He is comparing himself with a king and threatening to use his powers for revenge on those people who questioned his abuse of energy. This immediately after AG Barr claimed Trump’s tweets make it challenging for him to do his task. Any response Mr. AG? https://t.co/SKEHnbGLOs — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 15, 2020

YOU ARE NOT A KING! Me observing that Trump referred to himself as king: pic.twitter.com/u6y4FCRAdr — Mychal (@mychal3ts) February 15, 2020

Berder King does not depend. YOU ARE NOT A KING. pic.twitter.com/9vQjHulzjm — teri belle smith (@happathy) February 15, 2020

A couple difficulties with your analogy: 1. YOU ARE NOT A KING

two. Murder is unlawful

three. You were being however IMPEACHED. That shit lasts eternally.

4. It’s not “triumphant” when you hid the witnesses, threatened jurors, and 50 percent of them admitted that they realized you were responsible. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 15, 2020

Ralph Waldo Emerson also famously after said, “You are not a king. You are a bankrupt on line casino clown who designed castles in the air and like a idiot enable them crumble on top of your weird looking head bro.” — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 15, 2020

[email protected] ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 15, 2020

For every moment you are indignant you get rid of 60 seconds of joy. – Ralph Waldo Emerson He is not a king / he is an offended #impeached4life gentleman who desires to attract every person else into his despise and fury. #Resist. Uncover your joy. Manage for adjust and #VoteHimOut!#SaturdayThoughts — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 15, 2020

mister president sir, in your personal words, demonstrate who Ralph Waldo Emerson was. but permit The usa microwave some popcorn to start with — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 15, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump! You forgot this Ralph Waldo Emerson estimate: “Every gentleman I satisfy is in some way my outstanding.” So real for you. So legitimate. https://t.co/XZIGurd282 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 15, 2020

I’ll venmo $50 to the to start with reporter who asks Trump who Ralph Waldo Emerson was. — Just Basic Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) February 15, 2020

